Nagarjuna Dismisses His Viral Comments On Samantha And Naga Chaitanya As 'Completely False'

On Thursday, an alleged statement by Nagarjuna on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's separation went viral. Indiaglitz ran an interview in which Nagarjuna, who is Naga Chaitanya's father, allegedly claimed that it was Samantha who wanted a separation and Naga Chaitanya was worried about the family's reputation. Now, Nagarjuna has issued a statement about what he has dismissed as "completely false and absolute nonsense." It's unclear if he denies saying what IndiGliz quoted or giving the interview altogether. In a tweet, Nagarjuna wrote: "The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha & Nagachaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense!!"

Nagarjuna also requested the media to show restraint, tweeting: "I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news. #GiveNewsNotRumours."

I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news. #GiveNewsNotRumours — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 27, 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, stars of films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, married in 2017. They announced their separation in October last year, after months of rumours that were boosted by Samantha changing her name to the initial S on social media. She recently deleted her announcement of the separation.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a statement on her Instagram Stories about rumours that were being circulated about her. "Our emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist, and now that I have had abortions," she wrote.

Earlier this month, Naga Chaitanya said while promoting his new movie that the decision to separate had been mutual - Nagarjuna's alleged comments in the interview he has now distanced himself from was at odds with what his son said.