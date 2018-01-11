Will Salman Khan's Trademark Machismo Be Shed For Bharat? Director Explains Ali Abbas Zafar said, "To keep up with the current landscape, it is important to keep rediscovering the superstar that Salman Khan is"

Salman Khan last featured in Tiger Zinda Hai (Image courtesy: aliabbaszafar) New Delhi: Highlights Salman's other side is essential: Ali Abbas Zafar "You need to make a statement with every film," he added Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai has earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office Bharat.



He has directed Salman, 52, in two blockbuster films - Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai - which has earned over Rs 300 crore (and counting). "To keep up with the current landscape, it is important to keep rediscovering the superstar that Salman Khan is. It is imperative that as a writer, I give him the material that enables him to discover new dimensions while portraying his character," Mr Zafar further told



is a remake of Korean movie Ode To My Father and Ali Abbas Zafar earlier revealed that the actor had suggested him to adapt the film in Hindi. "That film came to me from Salman himself. He gave me the film and said he really likes it and asked me to watch it. I saw it and really liked it... Salman said after Tiger Zinda Hai, you do this," Ali Abbas Zafar told news agency PTI.



Bharat goes on floors in March and will arrive on Eid 2019.





