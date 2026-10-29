Why Yash's Ravana May Become <i>Ramayana's</i> Biggest Talking Point

When it comes to the Ramayana, Lord Rama is naturally at the centre of the story. But in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film, Yash's portrayal of Ravana could prove just as intriguing.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ramayana brings together some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. Yash, however, has a different challenge ahead of him. After playing Rocky in the KGF franchise, the actor is now taking on one of the most complex figures in Indian mythology.

Ravana is often remembered as the demon king who abducted Sita, but there is much more to his character. He was also a learned scholar, a powerful ruler, and a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

That is what makes Yash's casting interesting. The question is not just how convincingly he will play the antagonist, but how he will bring out the different sides of a character audiences already know so well.

The KGF Connection Could Work In Yash's Favour

Yash has built a strong screen image through the KGF films, where he played a character known for his ambition, authority, and larger-than-life presence. That familiarity could work in his favour when he steps into the world of Ramayana.

However, Ravana cannot simply be Rocky in a different setting. While both characters command attention, their motivations and personalities are very different. Yash will need to establish a distinct identity for Ravana rather than rely on the traits that made him popular in KGF.

The role also gives the actor an opportunity to move beyond the image audiences have come to associate with him. Given his popularity, there is already considerable curiosity about how he will approach a character of this scale.

How Will Yash's Ravana Look On Screen?

Ravana's appearance is one of the most recognisable aspects of his character, particularly his ten heads. Any new interpretation of the demon king is likely to invite comparisons with the many versions audiences have seen in films, television shows and stage productions.

Yash has hinted at an interesting interpretation of Ravana's ten heads. In an interview reported by The Indian Express, the actor also spoke about Ravana's abilities and the knowledge he possessed.

The challenge for the filmmakers will be to make Ravana visually compelling without reducing him to his appearance. His physical presence may establish him as a formidable opponent, but his intelligence, pride and flaws are what make him an interesting character.

A Character With A Legacy To Live Up To

Playing a figure from the Ramayana comes with expectations that go beyond an ordinary film role. For many viewers, these characters are part of stories they have grown up hearing from their families, religious traditions and earlier adaptations.

Yash has spoken about listening to stories from the Ramayana during his childhood, including those narrated by his grandfather. That familiarity could offer him a personal starting point as he develops his interpretation of Ravana.

At the same time, audiences will compare his performance with those of actors who have played the character before. But the aim need not be to recreate an earlier portrayal. What matters is whether Yash can bring a fresh perspective to Ravana while staying true to the character's place in the epic.

Ultimately, his performance could become one of the most talked-about aspects of Ramayana if it captures the contradictions that define Ravana.

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