Faces Of <i>Ramayana</i>: Meet The Epic's Characters And The Actors Bringing Them To Life

Few days are left until the release of Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus, Ramayana: Part 1. The film will hit theatres days before the auspicious occasion of Diwali, on November 5. Now, it is time for a quick look at the epic's characters and the actors bringing them to life.

The cast features some of Indian cinema's biggest names. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, the ambitious two-part adaptation brings together actors from different film industries to portray characters whose stories have been told for centuries.

Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita, while Yash takes on the role of Ravana, the formidable king of Lanka. With Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, and several other familiar faces also part of the ensemble, the film's casting is undoubtedly one of its biggest talking points.

Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Rama

At the heart of the Ramayana is Lord Rama, the prince of Ayodhya whose journey tests his commitment to duty, truth, and righteousness. Based on the latest looks revealed, Ranbir is seen with a calm, dignified, and understated screen presence, opting for a regal appearance rather than an overly muscular physique.

For Ranbir, stepping into the role means taking on a character whose screen identity has been shaped by decades of cultural memory. Ranbir recently appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati, where he shared his thoughts on portraying Lord Rama

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"When this role was offered to me, I knew that this wasn't just a role; it was a big responsibility. My first instinct was fear. Was I qualified enough to play this role? Would I be able to do justice to it? The faith of crores of people is linked to Lord Shri Ram. But very soon, this fear turned into gratitude," he said.

However, the actor added that his initial fear soon turned into gratitude as he realised he had been given an opportunity to portray such an important character. Ranbir also spoke about how the role came to him around the time he became a father.

"I felt grateful that I got this opportunity at this stage of my life and a chance to become a better human being," he said.

The actor added that working on the film gave him an opportunity to learn more about the epic and collaborate with people he admired.

"It's not impossible to become like Lord Ram, but to learn something from him is a big deal for all of us," Ranbir said.

Sai Pallavi As Sita

When it comes to Ramayana's emotional journey, Sita stands at its centre. The princess of Mithila, who marries Ram, accompanies him into exile before being abducted by Ravana. Her ordeal becomes the catalyst for the conflict that eventually brings the forces of Ayodhya and Lanka into battle.

Bringing the character to life is Sai Pallavi, who is known for her performances across Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema.

Sita's place in the epic is not confined to her relationship with Ram. Her resilience in captivity, refusal to surrender to Ravana's demands, and determination to uphold her dignity make her one of the story's most consequential figures. Speaking at the film's Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi, the star said portraying Sita was unlike any role she had played before.

Photo Credit: Instagram

When asked about stepping into the role, Sai said, "It's not easy for actors to get roles like this because it's not easy to play a Goddess. There must be a team putting its heart and soul into making it the best version."

The actress also said she never viewed the role as something she had achieved through planning or ambition. Instead, she believes it came to her as a blessing.

"I don't think I chose to play Sita Maa. I was blessed to play this role. It's not something that you can go after and not something you can write down and say, 'This is how I want to play it.' I would sit and meditate and say, 'Sita Maa, you act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film,'" Sai Pallavi said.

Yash As Ravana

Ravana is the formidable king of Lanka whose abduction of Sita sets the epic's central conflict in motion. A powerful ruler and a formidable adversary, he is also a character whose extraordinary abilities are ultimately undermined by arrogance and his refusal to respect another person's autonomy.

Yash, who became a pan-Indian star following the success of the KGF films, plays Ravana. Recently, at a promotional event in Hyderabad, he asked viewers to watch the film with an "open mind" instead of looking for "small faults" in its visual effects or other aspects. Yash also spoke about the money and effort Namit Malhotra has invested in the film to position it on a global platform.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Yash said, "I'll request you all one thing. Namit Malhotra has gambled everything on this. Trust me, he has put his reputation, his money, everything at stake to put this film on a global platform. Ultimately, cinema is something that people will talk about if they like it.

"One thing I'll tell you, please don't try to find small faults in the VFX or other aspects. Opportunities like this don't come often. If we lose people like him now, it will take many more years and we'll take a step backwards."

Ravi Dubey As Lakshman

Lakshman is the younger brother who chooses to accompany Ram into exile, leaving behind the comforts of Ayodhya to stand by him through the challenges ahead. His loyalty is unwavering, but that is not his only defining quality. His character is also marked by courage, protectiveness, and a readiness to confront anyone who threatens his family.

Ravi Dubey takes on the role in the film. Best known for his work on television, the actor enters the world of a large-scale mythological production with a character whose contribution to the story is far greater than that of a supporting companion. In an interview with Variety India, the actor said, "I am deeply grateful. Whatever love and appreciation has come my way after the trailer, I accept it with a bowed head. I hope and pray every day that I have tapped into the sincerity that the character demands."

Ravi also acknowledged the responsibility that comes with portraying a character as deeply respected as Lord Lakshman. The actor said he understands the significance of bringing a figure who has remained in people's hearts for generations to the big screen.

"I am fully aware of the responsibility that comes with portraying someone who has lived in the consciousness and hearts of people for thousands of years. It seldom happens in an actor's life that perhaps the greatest opportunity of his career so far is also one of the greatest honours of his life. That is what this is for me," he said.

Sunny Deol As Lord Hanuman

Few characters in the Ramayana combine strength and devotion as distinctly as Lord Hanuman. A trusted ally of Ram, Hanuman becomes instrumental in the search for Sita, travelling to Lanka and delivering Ram's message to her. Sunny Deol portrays Hanuman in the adaptation.

Arun Govil As King Dasharatha

For generations of viewers, Arun Govil has been closely associated with the Ramayana through his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's landmark television adaptation. In Tiwari's film, he returns to the epic in a different role: King Dasharatha, Rama's father and the ruler of Ayodhya.

In a BTS promotional video, Arun Govil explained why Ranbir Kapoor is ideally suited to play Lord Rama in the much-anticipated film.

"Jo main sochta tha ki Ram aise chalte honge, aise baithte honge, aise dekhte honge, baat karte honge, toh yeh cheezein hain unmein. (What I had imagined, that Ram would walk like this, sit like this, look like this and speak like this, I can see all those qualities in him.) Normally, you don't expect a star to come and touch your feet, but he always does that," said Govil.

Lara Dutta As Queen Kaikeyi

Kaikeyi is one of the pivotal figures in the events leading to Ram's exile. A queen of Ayodhya and Bharat's mother, she invokes two boons promised to her by Dasharatha: Bharat must be crowned king, and Ram must spend 14 years in the forest. Lara Dutta portrays Kaikeyi in the film.

The Other Faces Of The Ramayana

Manthara may not occupy the centre of the epic, but her influence has far-reaching consequences. Kaikeyi's confidante, she persuades the queen to seek the two boons from Dasharatha, setting off a chain of events that leads to Ram's exile. Sheeba Chaddha takes on the role in Tiwari's adaptation.

As Ram's mother, Queen Kaushalya represents the personal cost of the events unfolding in Ayodhya. Her son is the prince expected to inherit the throne, yet his commitment to his father's word means she must watch him leave the palace for the forest. Indira Krishnan portrays Kaushalya in the film.

Mandodari, Ravana's queen, occupies a distinctive position in the story. While her husband commands a powerful kingdom, she is associated with wisdom and an understanding of the danger his actions bring upon Lanka. Kajal Aggarwal plays Mandodari in the adaptation.

Surpanakha, Ravana's sister, is connected to one of the episodes that escalates tensions between Ram's group and Lanka. Her encounter with Ram and Lakshman in the forest eventually leads to her returning to Ravana, setting off a series of developments that culminate in Sita's abduction. Rakul Preet Singh portrays Surpanakha in the film.

Bharat's story offers a different expression of loyalty from Lakshman's. Although Kaikeyi's demand makes him the heir to the throne in Ram's absence, Bharat refuses to treat his brother's exile as an opportunity to claim the kingdom for himself. Adinath Kothare plays Bharat in the film.

Besides, Shobana as Kaikesi, Faisal Malik as Kumbhakarna, Harish Uthaman as Vibhishana, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Suhail Nayyar as Sugriva, and Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra round out the ensemble cast.

While Kaikesi is Ravana's mother, Kumbhakarna and Vibhishana are his brothers, each playing an important role in Lanka's story. Jatayu, the noble bird who tries to save Sita, Sugriva, the Vanara king who aids Ram in his quest, and Lord Indra, the king of the Devas, further expand the epic's narrative across earthly and celestial realms.

Also Read: From Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan To Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: How Lord Ram Has Been Reimagined Across Generations