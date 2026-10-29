Anupam Kher, The Voice Of Jatayu In <i>Ramayana</i>, Gets Emotional Over LA Premiere Reactions

Anupam Kher has lent his voice to Jatayu, a divine demigod who appears in the form of a vulture in Ramayana. He took to Instagram to share how overwhelmed he is as reactions from the LA premiere of Ramayana continue to pour in.

He spoke about how people are appreciating the grandeur of Ramayana and how it is indeed a moment of pride that an Indian epic has been presented on such a large scale to international audiences.

In the video, he says, "People are also noticing the amazing creation of Jatayu in the film, and it gives me so much pleasure to tell you that I have voiced that part. Actually, seeing Indian talent and Indian films being praised outside the country gives me a lot of satisfaction. Thank you to the creators of Ramayana for taking the film to such a grand scale. Go watch the film when it releases in theatres on November 5."

The caption read, "The early reactions to Ramayana coming in from Los Angeles are filling my heart with immense joy and pride. Seeing our great epic reach audiences around the world on such a grand scale is an incredible feeling. And in this journey, getting to voice Jatayu is especially meaningful to me. I'm eagerly looking forward to watching the film in Stockholm on November 5. Jai Ho!"

About Ramayana

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide in November 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

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