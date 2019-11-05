Why This Mumbai Stadium Is Parineeti Chopra's Temporary Address

Parineeti Chopra plays the protagonist in Saina Nehwal's biopic (courtesy nehwalsaina)

Highlights Parineeti has decided to stay in the stadium complex she's shooting Parineeti took the decision to cut down travel time "It was important for me to better my game," she added

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently busy with her shooting schedule for the Saina Nehwal biopic, has a temporary address for a little more than two weeks. The 31-year-old actress has decided to stay at the Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai for 15 days her current schedule to cut down on travel time, reported news agency IANS. Parineeti said wants to utilise the extra time in improving her badminton skills: "We took a strategic call to stay at this sports complex because I could get to train and shoot at the same location. It was important for me to better my game while shooting for the film because I want to perfect myself before shooting the portions where I have to play like Saina."

Parineeti, who features as the real-life badminton champion Saina Nehwal in the biopic, added that another reason for her to stay at the sports stadium is that she wanted to be "cut-off from everyone" to concentrate better on her game: "It just didn't make sense to lose out on such precious time, which I could use to only better my game. I also feel like I am shooting an outdoor schedule, cut-off from everyone! I'm thankful to the entire production team and my director for allowing me to stay on location and making it super comfortable for me," IANS quoted her as saying.

The IANS report adds that by staying at the stadium, Parineeti has saved at least four to five hours of travel time. The actress is lodged at a basic room at the stadium with an assigned cook to prepare personalised meals in parity with her diet. "I am getting the best sleep here in this basic but most comfortable accommodation. I will be staying here for about two weeks," Parineeti added.

The biopic on Saina Nehwal is being directed by Amole Gupte and went on floors from October this year, following a strict training session on Parineeti Chopra's part. The actress often shares glimpses of her prep sessions on Instagram, one of which received a shout-out from Saina Nehwal herself. "Looking forward to this journey together," she wrote.

The Saina Nehwal biopic is expected to hit screens next year.

(With IANS inputs)

