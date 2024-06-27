Why Sonakshi Sinha Didn't Want A 'Wedding Video' : 'We Feel What Everyone There...'

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (courtesy: SonakshiSinha)

Sonakshi Sinha, who got married to Zaheer Iqbal on Sunday, shared a beautiful wedding video on her Instagram feed today. Sonakshi also shared an elaborate note, giving a shout out to the video team, who captured the emotions and essence of her wedding the way she wanted. Sonakshi wrote in the note, "We've met Sam and Ekta at multiple friends weddings where they've captured the essence of the couples and the overall vibe so perfectly that I promised them whenever Zaheer and I got married... they would be there! Best decision ever!"

Sonakshi continued, "We dint want a "wedding video" we wanted the emotions, where everytime we watch it, we feel how we felt in that moment... we feel what everyone there was feeling... and we got excatly that! Thank you Samwalzade and Ekta Rekhi... and your entire team... You guys are magic."

ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about. The video beautifully captures moments from their registry ceremony, garlands exchange ceremony. The video also shows the newlyweds exchanging wedding vows. The video ends with Sonakshi shedding tears and saying, "That's why Sona is crying. Pushpa is not crying." Sharing the video, Sonakshi wrote, "Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, warm hugs, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar... and it was PERFECT... it was US." Take a look:

Sharing the wedding pictures, Sonakshi Sinha wrote a note. It read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024" Sonakshi wore her mother's vintage saree and jewellery for the wedding. Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of Special Marriage Act.