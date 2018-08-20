Why Shahid Kapoor Considers Role In Arjun Reddy Remake 'Great Opportunity'

Shahid Kapoor photographed at an event in Mumbai

Highlights I was surprised when I saw the original film: Shahid He will start shooting in September Shahid's next film is Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is making Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu film Arjun Reddy in Hindi, told news agency PTI that the project is a 'great opportunity' for him. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Arjun Reddy released to positive reviews and Vijay Deverakonda, who played the titular, was praised for his performance. "I was surprised when I saw the original film because it is unlike the kind of film one watches usually. It has been done so well and doing it for the second time, I don't know, but I wanted to try. It is a great opportunity for me," Shahid told PTI. The Hindi remake will also be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

"I loved the emotional arc of the character, played by Vijay down south, and he did a fantastic job on it. The director was so real, raw and honest in his representation of that journey that I was drawn towards it," he added.

Shahid Kapoor, who is currently busy with Batti Gul Meter Chalu promotions, will have to get a particular look for his role in Arjun Reddy remake. Of prepping for the film, he told PTI, "At the moment, I am growing a beard. We were considering to start shooting this month but the director wants my beard to grow more. We will start at the end of September."

In Arjun Reddy, actress Shalini Pandey played Vijay Deverakonda's love interest while in the remake, Tara Sutaria will reportedly star opposite Shahid Kapoor. Tara is currently filming Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Student Of The Year 2 is her debut film.

Arjun Reddy remake will be produced by T-Series and is expected to release on 21 June next year.

(With PTI inputs)