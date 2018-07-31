Shahid Kapoor's Arjun Reddy Remake Gets A Release Date

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is yet to be titled

Highlights Arjun Reddy's Hindi remake will be directed by Sandeep Vanga The film will go on floors in August Arjun Reddy remake reportedly features Tara Sutaria

The Hindi remake of Telugu superhit film Arjun Reddy, will release on June 21, 2019, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The remake featuring Shahid Kapoor will go on floors in August. The untitled film will be directed by Sandeep Vanga, who had also helmed the Telugu version of the film. "Arjun Reddy to release on June 21, 2019. Stars Shahid Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Vanga... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. Filming begins August 2018. Remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy," Taran Adarsh tweeted. The Telugu film, featuring Vijay Deverakonda, performed remarkably well at the box office. Arjun Reddy had reportedly made over Rs 510 million globally.

A mid-day report had earlier stated that Tara Sutaria will be part of Arjun Reddy remake. Tara Sutaria is making her Bollywood debut with upcoming film Student Of The Year 2, which also stars Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday.

Arjun Reddy is also getting a Tamil makeover. The Tamil version has been titled Varma. Actor Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv is making his acting debut with the film. Vikram had Instagrammed the picture and wrote: "You're god*** right."

Vijay, who played a medical surgeon in Arjun Reddy, had earlier said in an interview to IANS that the response the film received was more than they had expected. "We knew we were doing something never done before, at least not in Telugu cinema. We were sure we'd make some kind of an impact. It went much further than we expected," IANS quoted the actor as saying.

Arjun Reddy, which released in 2017, also featured Shalini, Jia Sharma, Sanjay Swaroop and Gopinath Bhat.