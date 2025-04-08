To Birthday Boy Allu Arjun, 43 Today, With Love From Wife Sneha Reddy

Happy Birthday to Allu Arjun. The Pushpa 2: The Rule star turns 43 today. To mark the special day, South superstar's wife, Sneha Reddy, dropped an awww-dorable video on Instagram. And let us just say, the clip screams family goals.

The video is a sweet montage of moments featuring Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy and adorable kids – Ayaan and Arha. From cosy family time to fun-filled memories, it has got all the feels.

And oh — don't miss the super cute pictures of the lovebirds, Allu and Sneha. These two look picture-perfect together.

Sneha Reddy added the romantic classic Tu Meri Zindagi Hai from the 1990 film Aashiqui in the background and made the whole thing even more heart-melting.

In her caption, Sneha Reddy said, “Happy 43rd to the love of my life. Wishing you a year full of joy, peace, and most of all — health & strength. Forever grateful to walk through life with you by my side. Love you endlessly.”

Sneha Reddy also shared a snap from the cake-cutting ceremony on her Instagram Stories. In the pic, we can see Allu Arjun cutting a chocolate cake, surrounded by his wife and their kids.

Keeping it sweet and simple, Sneha added just a red heart and an evil-eye emoji in the caption.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got engaged in 2010 and got married in a grand celebration in 2011. They welcomed their first bundle of joy, baby boy Ayaan, in 2014. Two years later, in 2016, their little daughter Arha completed the family.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the film features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The second instalment of the Pushpa franchise stole the spotlight at the box office — it is the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.