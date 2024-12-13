Viral Video: Allu Arjun Kisses Wife Sneha Reddy Before Arrest. Watch

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was arrested by the police in connection with a stampede that occurred during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4. The incident resulted in the death of a 39-year-old woman. On Friday, Allu Arjun was arrested at his residence in Hyderabad and taken to the Chikkadapalli police station. A video of the arrest surfaced online, showing the actor leaving his home and walking towards the police car.

His father Allu Aravind, brother Allu Sirish and wife Sneha Reddy were present during the arrest. Before entering the car, Allu Arjun was seen sipping coffee and talking to his wife. He also briefly spoke with the police before kissing his wife on her cheeks and heading to the police car.

Allu Arjun earlier approached the High Court, seeking to quash the FIR filed against him. Following his arrest, he requested an urgent hearing. The stampede, which resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman named Revathi and injuries to her son, led to a police investigation. So far, three individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, including the actor.

L. Ramesh Kumar, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chikkadpally, confirmed the arrest, stating, "Yes, he (Allu Arjun) has been arrested." The actor was brought to the Chikkadpally police station for questioning. His family members, including his father Allu Aravind, brother Allu Sirish, and father-in-law Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, were present during the proceedings.

Following the tragedy, Allu Arjun expressed his deep sadness. During a success meet for the film on December 7, he said, "The incident at Sandhya theatre is very unfortunate. I'm shocked. It took me hours to process and respond to it. We were all in shock when we heard the news." He also assured the grieving family of his support, announcing a contribution of Rs 25 lakh and coverage for the injured son's medical expenses.