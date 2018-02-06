Why Maniesh Paul Doesn't Think He's Been 'Slotted In The Comic Genre'

Maniesh Paul said, "I don't think so that people have slotted me in the comic category. I am getting different kind of films"

Maniesh Paul's next film is Ba Baaa Black Sheep (Image courtesy: manieshpaul)

  1. "I am doing a lot of action in Ba Baaa Black Sheep," he said
  2. Maniesh has earlier featured in films like Mickey Virus, Tere Bin Laden 2
  3. "I don't only believe in box office success," he added
Actor-TV personality Maniesh Paul says he doesn't feel he has been stereotyped in the comic zone in showbiz. "I don't think so that people have slotted me in the comic category. I am getting different kind of films like Ba Baaa Black Sheep, my next film. It's not just a comedy, it is a thriller. I am doing a lot of action in that. So people are giving me different kind of work and yes, I think till now I am doing decent in that," Maniesh told IANS in a recorded response.

He has earlier featured in films like Mickey Virus and Tere Bin Laden 2, which got a lukewarm response at the box office.

Asked if it bothers him, Maniesh said: "I don't only believe in box office success. I am an entertainer, and whatever comes my way, I give my 100 per cent. All I want is that people should love my films."


