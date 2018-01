'Salman Khan Is Very Supportive And Is Always There For Me,' Says Maniesh Paul

Highlights 'Salman Khan is very supportive,' says Maniesh Paul "Salman is always there in whatever I do," Maniesh added Maniesh made his singing debut with Iulia Vantur

Actor Maniesh Paul, who recently made his singing debut with a song titledalong with Romanian TV presenter Iulia Vantur, says superstar Salman Khan has been very supportive of whatever he does. "Salman sir has been really supportive every time in whatever I have done. Yes, I had a song in mind and generally spoke to him and he said, 'Yes, you should sing professionally. Why not' ... He'sand he is always there in whatever I do. He is very supportive." "I do share a lot of things with him and he is always there for me," Maniesh told IANS over phone from Mumbai., presented by T-Series, is composed and written by Sachin Gupta.Talking about his equation with Iulia Vantur, Maniesh said: "Singing with Iulia was amazing. I think Iulia is a great singer. The notes she can touch goes really high. It's amazing."Maniesh says recording a song with Iulia, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with the Dabangg star, was a "lot of fun".How did he come up with an idea to come out with a single? "I used to like singing. I used to sing for my school and college. I won a lot of competitions there... I never thought taking it up professionally, but yes, I thought why not give it a try. Everybody has been saying that I should sing. So I was like 'Okay, here I am'. I am not a trained singer. I sing passionately," he added.