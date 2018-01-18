'Salman Khan Is Very Supportive And Is Always There For Me,' Says Maniesh Paul

Actor Maniesh Paul, who recently made his singing debut with a song titled Harjai along with Romanian TV presenter Iulia Vantur, says superstar Salman Khan has been very supportive of whatever he does. "Salman sir has been really supportive every time in whatever I have done. Yes, I had a song in mind and generally spoke to him and he said, 'Yes, you should sing professionally. Why not' ... He's bhaijaan and he is always there in whatever I do. He is very supportive." "I do share a lot of things with him and he is always there for me," Maniesh told IANS over phone from Mumbai.
Harjai, presented by T-Series, is composed and written by Sachin Gupta.
Talking about his equation with Iulia Vantur, Maniesh said: "Singing with Iulia was amazing. I think Iulia is a great singer. The notes she can touch goes really high. It's amazing."
Maniesh says recording a song with Iulia, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with the Dabangg star, was a "lot of fun".
