Why Kusha Kapila Blocked Elvish Yadav After 'Sasti Kareena Kapoor' Comment

Kusha Kapila shared this image. (courtesy: kushakapila)

Kusha Kapila is trending after a recent interview with The Lallantop. The social media influencer-actor reacted to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's comments made a few years ago. The YouTuber had referred to Kusha Kapila as "sasti Kareena Kapoor." Kusha slamming Elvish's comment, said during the interview, "What does this mean? Kareena Kapoor ne consent nahi kiya hai iss baat ke liye. Pehle to unse pucho, begum hain wo (Kareena Kapoor has not consented to this, first ask her, she is the begum. How can you use her name anywhere? It's wrong." Kusha then added, "Aapne meme nahi dekha, Ye Elvish bhai ke aage koi nahi bol sakta (Haven't you seen the meme, No one has the right to say anything in front of Elvish)."

The Sukhee actress revealed that she has blocked Elvish Yadav on Instagram. She added that a couple of her co-stars had recently met Elvish Yadav and he told them, "Kusha ne abhi tak block kiya hai mujhe Instagram pe (Kusha has still blocked me on Instagram)." Kusha added, "Unhone dosti ka haath badhaya hai meri taraf (He has extended a hand of friendship)."

The feud began when Elvish Yadav and Lakshay Chaudhary posted a distasteful video, criticising some female influencers, including Kusha Kapila. In May 2020, Kusha Kapila responded back with a YouTube video titled, "The Unroast of Elvish Yadav ft. Lakshay Chaudhary." She accompanied the video with a description on YouTube that read, "Most importantly, we have to remind ourselves to not go after any person spoke of in this video with a vicious vendetta. Going out of your way to abuse me, Elvish or Lakshay is futile. It won't help the conversation, nor it will add anything to everything already said. It will only cause distress, panic and an overall, downer. Elvish, your appeal to your fans to practice empathy has set such an example and honestly, it's a start to many other conversations."

Besides being a social media influencer, Kusha Kapila has also featured in a few films and shows. She has been a part of films like Ghost Stories, Plan A Plan B and Selfiee. She hosted season 3 of Comicstaan and she featured in web shows like Masaba Masaba 2 and Minus One: New Chapter. She was also seen in Sukhee, alongside Shilpa Shetty and Amit Sadh, and Thank You For Coming with Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill, last year.