When Shah Rukh Khan Spoke To Kusha Kapila Over A Video Call: 'Told Him That He Is An Emotion For Me'

Internet sensation and actress Kusha Kapila, who appeared as a jury member on the chat show Koffee With Karan last month, in a recent chat with Lallantop, recalled the moment when she spoke to superstar Shah Rukh Khan over a video call. She said, "I have had a conversation with him over a video call, thanks to Karan Johar. This is a big thing for me. I am proud that I have talked to SRK over a video call. SRK the legend, the Delhi wallah, the one who makes you believe. When his Pathaan was coming, there is a group of us who went on Koffee With Karan last year. During that show, we were praising Pathaan and Karan Johar just called and made us all talk to Shah Rukh Khan. He told us that I want to talk to all of you, everyone talk one by one. Everyone spoke of their SRK experience. What is Shah Rukh for them. I told him that he is an emotion for me. We weren't stopping.”

A few days back, Kusha Kapila and Shehnaaz Gill hilariously summed up what it is like to be single during the Valentine's week. The video features the Thank You For Coming co-stars dancing together to Lata Mangeshkar's iconic Mere Khwabon Mein from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

Kusha Kapila captioned the post, "Sab theek ho jayega behen (everything will be fine sister)." Karan Boolani commented, "Isko web series banao (Make it a web series)." Arjun Bijlani commented "LOL." "Shehnaaz is searching for a boy in the dustbin. LOL," read a comment. Another one added, "Collab didn't know we needed the most." Bhumi Pednekar dropped heart emojis. "Hahahah.. loveee it.. Best recreation of this song ever," another comment read. "Shehnaaz searching in trash. Love it," added another.

Kusha Kapila has featured in a few films and shows. She has been a part of films like Ghost Stories, Plan A Plan B and Selfiee. She hosted season 3 of Comicstaan and she featured in web shows like Masaba Masaba 2 and Minus One: New Chapter.