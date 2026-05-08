Grey's Anatomy: Kim Raver Calls Playing Teddy Altman A “True Gift” After Exit News

Fans of Grey's Anatomy are going to miss two familiar faces from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital next season. Actors Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver are leaving the long-running medical drama after season 22, which aired its finale on May 7.

The two stars, who play Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman on the show, confirmed their exits in March 2026. While neither actor shared an exact reason behind the decision, reports suggest the move was tied to the storyline of their characters and where their journey had reached.

Owen And Teddy's Story Gets Closure

For years, Owen and Teddy have had one of the most talked-about relationships on the show, with several breakups, reunions and emotional twists along the way. According to Deadline, the decision to write them out was a creative one that longtime viewers would understand.

Series creator Shonda Rhimes also hinted at the same in her statement. “Over the years, we have had the privilege of watching Owen and Teddy's love story evolve and deepen — two characters who always seem to find their way back to each other,” she said. “It is both bittersweet and joyful to give this couple the happy ending their story deserves.”

Kevin McKidd Reflects On His Time On The Show

Kevin McKidd joined the cast back in 2008 and became one of the show's longest-running stars. Apart from acting, he also stepped behind the camera and directed 48 episodes of the series over the years.

Speaking about his exit, the actor shared how important the show has been in his life and career.

“Playing Dr Owen Hunt and directing on the show have both shaped me enormously," he said. "As that chapter comes to a close, I'm looking forward to what's ahead — building new work, telling new stories, and taking everything I've learned into the next phase of my career.”

He also called the series “a huge chapter” in his life in a statement to PEOPLE.

Kim Raver Calls The Role A “True Gift”

Kim Raver first joined the Grey's universe in 2009. After leaving the show for a few years, she returned in 2018 and continued as Teddy Altman.

In an emotional Instagram post, the actress looked back at her journey with the character.

“Playing Dr Teddy Altman will always hold a dear and special place in my heart,” she wrote.

“Sixteen years ago, I had the incredible privilege of stepping into this role thanks to the vision of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers." The actor added, “Since that day, it has been a true gift to bring the iconic words of Shonda and our brilliant team of writers to life.”

Shonda Rhimes also praised both actors for the “extraordinary talent, nuance and heart” they brought to the series over the years.