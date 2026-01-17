Why Karan Johar Cried While Working With Salman Khan For The First Time In <i>Kuch Kuch Hota Hai</i>

Karan Johar's directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, continues to enjoy a massive fan base even after 27 years. The film will turn 28 this year. In a recent conversation, the director opened up about his first time working with Salman Khan and why he "ended up crying."

What's Happening

Speaking on Manyavar's YouTube channel, Karan Johar shared, "It was my first time working with Salman Khan, and I was... what should I say? Completely wound up because he was such a huge star. On his first day on set, I walked into his van. He was in a T-shirt and jeans. I said, 'Salman, you know it's a big set.' And he replied, 'Yes, but if for the first time a groom comes in jeans and a T-shirt, it will be a new style. I'll bring the swag.'"

He continued, "I got so hyped but also so stressed thinking, 'If he comes in jeans and a T-shirt, what will happen?' I ended up crying right there in his vanity van."

"Salman looked nervous seeing me cry and finally said, 'No, no, I'll wear the suit.' And that's how we shot my first-ever Sangeet song sequence," concluded Karan Johar.

Karan Johar On 27 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai continues to be one of the most cherished films in Hindi cinema. Its songs continue to play at parties and college events.

Last October, the film completed 27 years. Karan Johar shared a heartfelt note, writing, "27 years!!! Some beautiful and candid memories from our set of #KuchKuchHotaHai... a set filled with love, too much banter and happiness (heart emojis). Thank you to everyone for the love you continue to give to this film... it means everything to me!"

The carousel included BTS moments from Karan directing a scene when Rahul felt the presence of Tina after her death, the wedding scene where Anjali, as a bride, chose Rahul over Aman, Farah Khan choreographing Koi Mil Gaya, and more.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai made fans fall all the more in love with the iconic onscreen pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Rani Mukerji gained overnight fame, while Salman Khan's cameo was much appreciated.