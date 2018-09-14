Why Janhvi Kapoor Is Missing From Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations In Mumbai

Janhvi Kapoor at the Mumbai airport

Highlights Janhvi is holidaying in the Swiss Alps Janhvi flew off to Switzerland on Thursday night Manish Malhotra is Janhvi's travel buddy

While Bollywood shuttled between the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Arpita Khan Sharma's home and the puja at the Ambanis on Thursday, we missed seeing Janhvi Kapoor in the paparazzi photos. As Mumbai celebrated the onset of Ganesh Chaturthi last night, the Dhadak actress was photographed at the airport in the wee hours of Friday. Janhvi's favourite designer and family friend Manish Malhotra, who was spotted at the Ambani gathering in the evening, joined Janhvi at the airport directly. Janhvi and Manish Malhotra are currently chilling in Switzerland, stories from where have been shared on the designer's Instagram account. Manish's Instagram reveals that the duo are in the Swiss Alps for a fashion event or a photoshoot for magazine Brides Today India.

In one the stories, Janhvi can be seen hilariously trolling Manish Malhotra for his wardrobe at the airport while in another, she hops around town in search of coffee. In more stories on the designer's Instagram, Janhvi was spotted posing with her work team. "Janhvi Kapoor x Manish Malhotra," reads the tags.

Manish Malhotra, who was part of Sridevi's closest circle of friends, is undoubtedly Janhvi's favourite designer. He has frequently designed outfits for the late actress and her daughters Janhvi and Khushi for parties and festive events. This year, Janhvi collected Sridevi's posthumous Best Actress National Award, dressed in a pink and white kanjeevaram saree from the studios of Manish Malhotra, which was originally worn by her Sridevi at actor Ram Charan's wedding in 2013.

Bollywood debut done, Janhvi is next looking forward to Karan Johar's Takht, in which she co-stars with Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.