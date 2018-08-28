Janhvi Kapoor Is Done With Queries About 'Competition' With Sara Ali Khan And Now Ananya Panday

Janhvi has already made her Bollywood debut

Bollywood continues to welcomes several star-kids in the showbiz industry - Janhvi Kapoor has already made her debut with Dhadak while Sara Ali Khan's debut movie is said to be either Kedarnath or Simmba, both of which are expected to hit screens this year. Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday will also be formally introduced to Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2, which hits screens next year. Now, with so many contemporaries on the block, doesn't Janhvi Kapoor feel a sense of competition? No, she told DNA in an interview. "I don't know why everyone is pitting us against each other. I guess people enjoy doing that. Competition is a bad thing if you make it sound that way," DNA quoted her as saying.

Janhvi reiterated something that she's said before - why is not her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter being asked the same question and added in her interview to DNA: "People love pitting women against each other. But in reality, we can be happy and celebrate each other's success. It's easy to co-exist, if you are doing a good job."

Janhvi, who admitted to not have interacted with Tara Sutaria (who is also making her entry to Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2), said: "As an audience member, I'm excited to see Sara, Ananya and Tara. I haven't interacted with Tara, but I have spoken to Sara and Ananya and they're so full of life. They are amazing people and I'm excited to see them on screen because I'm sure they will be magic. It's good to see so much new talent coming into the industry."

Last month, in an interview to PTI, Janhvi appeared visibly surprised about how a healthy competition amongst fellow female co-stars can be seen in a negative light: "It's sad that sometimes we make it about how only one of the girls can be successful because we are very capable of being happy for each other. I think it's not a nice thing to put on the young girls in our society."

Janhvi Kapoor has also been roped in for Karan Johar's new film Takht, in which she co-stars with Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan co-stars with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, which is expected to release in November. In Simmba, which releases on December 28, she shares screen space with Ranveer Singh. Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are Ananya Panday's co-stars for her Bollywood debut, which releases in May next year.