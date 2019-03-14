Who's That On Aamir Khan's Birthday Post On Instagram? Even The Actor Wants To Know

Birthday boy Aamir Khan is looking for this little fan of his

Aamir Khan in Mumbai


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aamir can Instagrammed a video featuring a little fan of his
  2. "Who is this boy?" Aamir Khan wrote in the post
  3. Aamir Khan shared the post on his 54th birthday

Aamir Khan's 54th birthday was indeed made special by a pint-sized fan of the actor and here's how. On his birthday, the Thugs Of Hindostan actor Instagrammed a video, in which a little kid can be seen adorably kissing a poster of the actor. Aamir, who re-posted the video originally shared by fan-clubs, now wants to know who this little fan is and captioned the post: "Who is this boy?" Aamir also sent out his love to the little one and wrote: "Thank you for your love. Love you too." Aamir Khan may have received birthday wishes from his friends and colleagues today but looks like this one video really made his day!

Here's what Aamir posted:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Who is this boy? Thank you for your love. Love you too#Repost @serapomurvarol

A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on

 

Meanwhile today, Sachin Tendulkar sent Aamir Khan a birthday tweet with a little bit of Bollywood Tadka. "Wishing my dear friend, Aamir Khan a very happy birthday! "A", kya bolta tu?" he wrote while Aamir replied: "Thanks Sachin! Aata kya khandala? Lol.

 

 

Aamir Khan's Dil Chahta Hai co-star Preity Zinta also tweeted: "Happy Birthday to my dear Aamir. Keep smiling, keep shining and always be the awesome Mr. Perfectionist."

 

 

Aamir Khan sliced out time to meet the media on his special day and also had a cake cutting session with his wife Kiran Rao at the press meet at his home in Bandra.

sjqf7hu8
kgia418

Apart from his Instagram post, Aamir Khan also made a big announcement on his birthday - he shared details of his next film titled Lal Singh Chaddha. PTI reported that speaking at the press meet, the actor said: "My next film is finalised, it is called Lal Singh Chaddha. It is being made by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions together." The film is a remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 film Forrest Gump and will be directed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan and Rubaru Roshni was his last production venture.



