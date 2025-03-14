Weekend Binge: Celebrate Sixty Shades Of Aamir Khan With These Films

Happy Birthday, Aamir Khan. The superstar turns 60. The actor began his journey as a child artist in Yaadon Ki Baaraat and has been unstoppable ever since.

Over the decades, Aamir Khan has delivered numerous hits like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Andaz Apna Apna, Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots and Dangal.

Why not celebrate the superstar's birthday weekend by binge-watching some of his best films?

Here's a list of must-watch Aamir Khan movies:

1. Rang De Basanti – Netflix

The coming-of-age socio-political drama also features Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Aamir Khan gave us a life lesson when he said, "Zindagi jeene ke do hi tarike hote hain... ek jo ho raha hai hone do, bardaasht karte jao... ya phir zimmedari uthao usse badalne ki."

2. 3 Idiots – Prime Video

Remember when R Madhavan said, "Dost fail ho jaye toh dukh hota hai... lekin dost first aa jaye toh zyada dukh hota hai," and we all were left in splits? The film, featuring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, lives in your hearts rent-free.

3. PK – Netflix

Do not call yourself an Aamir Khan fan if you have not watched this comedy-drama. The superstar shines as an alien who visits Earth and loses his remote control – a device essential for his return to his planet. What happens next promises a ride full of laughter and religious satire.

4. Dangal – Prime Video

You simply cannot miss this movie because "Hamari chhoriya chhoro se kam hai ke?" This biographical drama is based on the lives of wrestler sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat.

5. Mangal Pandey: The Rising – Prime Video

One of the best bio-historical dramas of Indian cinema, Mangal Pandey is based on the life of an Indian soldier known for helping to spark the Indian Rebellion of 1857. If you haven't watched it yet, now is the perfect time. Aamir's portrayal of Mangal Pandey will surely give you goosebumps.

6. Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin – YouTube

Already humming the title track? Well, so are we. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film featured his daughter, Pooja Bhatt, as the female lead.

7. Andaz Apna Apna – Prime Video

In this star-studded project, Aamir Khan shares screen space with Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial was released in 2009.

8. Raja Hindustani – JioHotstar

Every 90s kid has watched this film featuring Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor multiple times. After all, we all still love the song Pardesi Pardesi. Agree?

9. Ghajini – Zee5

How can we forget Aamir Khan's impressive physical transformation in this action-thriller? The superstar delivers a brilliant performance as a man suffering from anterograde amnesia.

10. Fanaa – Prime Video

Aamir Khan's chemistry with Kajol is the real highlight of this 2006 film. Directed by Kunal Kohli and produced by Yash Raj Films, Fanaa is a must-watch.