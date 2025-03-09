It's A Wrap For Kangana Ranaut And R Madhavan's Upcoming Thriller. See Pic

Bollywood actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has officially wrapped up shooting for her upcoming thriller alongside actor R Madhavan.

Directed by AL Vijay, the film marks a reunion between the two stars after nearly a decade since their successful 2015 film Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Kangana took to Instagram to share the exciting news. She posted a picture with the crew as they completed filming. In the photo, Kangana is seen wearing a pink saree with a golden border, a white robe draped over her shoulders, and a red bindi with sindoor, while striking a victory pose alongside director A.L. Vijay and other team members.

Along with the picture, the Queen actress wrote, "Today wrapped filming of my upcoming thriller with some of my fabs #alvijay @actormaddy @tridentartsoffl See you in the cinemas."

R Madhavan also shared his excitement on Instagram, re-posting Kangana's update with a caption that read, "Congratulations.. so much fun shooting this one once too.. lovely unit and adorable team .. rock it as usual @kanganaranaut."

Announced in 2023, the film is expected to be a pan-India thriller.

In the meantime, Kangana was recently seen in the film Emergency, which was released on January 17, 2025. The movie delves into the period of emergency declared by Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977, a controversial and transformative era in Indian political history.

