Aamir Khan On Getting Completely Drunk On His 60th Birthday: "I Am An Extreme Person"

Aamir Khan recently spoke about how he does not remember anything about his 60th birthday. He revealed that he does not drink anymore, however, he had decided to go all in on his 60th birthday.

He then added how there were multiple pictures and videos of the party that his family had thrown for him. But, he had no recollection of it the next morning.

What's Happening

Aamir Khan recently talked about his 60th birthday celebrations, and how he remembered nothing of the night because of how drunk he got.

He told Mashable India, "My family threw a party for me on my 60th, and invited all my close friends. It was supposed to be a memorable night. And it was... just not for me. I don't usually drink anymore, but that day I thought, 'Why not?' I'm not someone who restricts himself; I am an extreme person. And since I hadn't been drinking lately, it hit me harder. We started around 7 pm, and by 9, I was buzzing."

He added, "I conducted myself normally, I responded to what people were saying, but when I woke up the next day, it was all wiped out. It was scary."

Work

Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par. The film, which is the sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, will premiere on June 20, 2025.

In A Nutshell

In a candid interaction recently, Aamir Khan revealed how he had gotten sloshed on his 60th birthday. He added that though there was a big celebration with his loved ones, he remembered nothing of it the next morning.



