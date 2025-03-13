Aamir Khan's 60th Birthday Special Reveal: "Learning Indian Classical For Last 2 Years"

Ahead of his grand 60th birthday, Aamir Khan met the Mumbai media in a special meet-greet on Thursday. He interacted with media and made some personal revelations. Sharing the anecdote about the connection between his birthday and Holi, the actor said, "60 years ago, when I was born, it was a day before Holi." Incidentally, this year, Aamir's birthday coincides with Holi.

Dressed in a black t-shirt and blue denims, Aamir seems to defy his age. He quipped, "I look thin in black. That's why I mostly wear black these days."

Aamir Khan has, officially, entered the senior citizen club. But the actor admitted in front of media, "I don't feel like a senior citizen."

The limelight of the event was when Aamir Khan revealed that he has been learning the Indian Classical music for last two years. "Actually, I love singing. My guruji is Sucheta Bhattacharjee. I am loving the experience of singing under her. She's really amazing."

Aamir Khan also sang in front of the media. He sang a song from one of his 90s hit Akele Hum Akele Tum.

On Wednesday night, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan visited the actor at his house. When media asked Aamir Khan what they talked about, Aamir quipped, "We talked about media."

Keeping the fans' interests alive, Aamir assured if there's a good script, the three Khans would definitely collaborate. He also shared that he has discussed with Salman Khan about reuniting in the sequel of the classic Andaz Apna Apna.

Aamir Khan also cut a cake in front of media. See the video here:

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. He assured the film would make the audience smile.