Who's That Cheering For Ajay Devgn At Bhuj: The Pride Of India Screening? That's Kajol On 'An Awesome High'

Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India premieres on Disney+Hotstar today and the biggest shout out for the 52-year-old actor arrived from his wife, actress Kajol. On the day of Bhuj: The Pride Of India's release, Kajol checked into Instagram with a glimpse of the movie. Kajol watched a special screening of Ajay Devgn's film on Wednesday. Joining Kajol at the film screening on Wednesday were her kids Nysa and Yug, and mom Tanuja. Kajol opened up about her experience of watching a movie on the big screen in her Instagram post today, adding an appreciation note for her husband of course. Ajay Devgn has been cast as Squadron Leader Vijay Kumar Karnik in Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Kajol's post is a brief video, which shows Ajay Devgn in action. Kajol can be heard cheering loudly for Ajay Devgn in the theatre. In her post, she wrote: "My theatre experience after so long! What an awesome high... reminds us of all the things we take for granted without ever worrying about who is giving us the safety and security of just being normal." Kajol also added a note of gratitude to the real life heroes: "... a hats off salute to all those real life action heroes who keep us safe everyday of their very unsafe lives."

Here's when Kajol watched Bhuj with mom Tanuja. Nysa was clearly in an ecstatic mood after watching Ajay Devgn's movie.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has been busy with promotional duties for Bhuj: The Pride Of India - joining him at the promotions on Thursday was his co-star Sharad Kelkar.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Bhuj also stars actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays the role of Army Scout Ranchordas Pagi while Sonakshi Sinha plays social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya. Nora Fatehi portrays the role of spy Heena Rehman and Ammy Virk will be seen as Flight Officer Vikram Singh Baj Jethaaz. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak War.