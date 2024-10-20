All You Need To Know About Seema Sajdeh's Ex-Fiance, Now-Boyfriend, Vikram Ahuja

Seema Sajdeh is basking in the success of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. The Netflix original also features Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey. This season also introduces new cast members Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla. In one of the episodes, Seema introduced her new boyfriend, businessman Vikram Ahuja, to her friends. She was previously married to actor Sohail Khan. They got divorced in 2022. The duo share two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. Just like many of us, we are sure that you must be curious to know the details of Seema Sajdeh's new beau, Vikram Ahuja. Here's what we know about him.

1. Vikram Ahuja is a businessman and the son of Devendra Ahuja, who was a multi-millionaire and served as the Managing Director of 20th Century Finance. Devendra Ahuja was also a promoter of Centurion Bank, according to Hindustan Times.

2. According to the same report, Vikram Ahuja and Seema Sajdeh were engaged in the 1990s.

3. Vikram Ahuja is the brother of Tanya Deol, a successful interior designer married to actor Bobby Deol.

4. According to a report from India Forums, Vikram Ahuja made headlines after his father, Devendra Ahuja, excluded his first wife, Marlene Ahuja and their two children, Vikram and Munisha, from his will.

5. The same report alleges that Vikram Ahuja was insulted by his father, Devendra Ahuja, who left everything to his sister, Tanya Deol. Devendra fell in love with an air hostess and married her.

