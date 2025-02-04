Advertisement

While Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Met His Fiancee Neelam On A Dating App, She Calls Herself "Old-fashioned"

While Siddharth met Neelam on a dating app, what does Priyanka think of virtually meeting a potential partner?

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
While Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Met His Fiancee Neelam On A Dating App, She Calls Herself "Old-fashioned"
This image was taken from Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in India to celebrate her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya, recently revealed that the soon-to-be-wed couple met on a dating app. 

The surprise is that it's the same app where Priyanka is an investor. During a recent interview, she shared, "We took it to India, which was cool because my brother met his fiancee on the app. For once, he was grateful for something I did! They're so cute. I love love."

The Citadel actress also shared a bunch of pictures on Monday night, giving her fans a glimpse of sangeet rehearsals for Siddharth's wedding. 

But while Siddharth met Neelam on a dating app, what does Priyanka think of virtually meeting a partner?

Priyanka revealed that she had never been on a dating site. "I missed out on that one. I was like, 'I need to meet a real person, organically.' Maybe I'm old-fashioned that way," she said in a recent interview.

In case you didn't know, on her work front, Priyanka was shooting for the film SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu in Hyderabad. She took a break from the shoot to attend her brother's wedding in Mumbai. 

Siddharth and Neelam got engaged in August 2024, and now they are gearing up to get married. 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Entertainment, Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth Chopra
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.