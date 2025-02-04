While Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Met His Fiancee Neelam On A Dating App, She Calls Herself "Old-fashioned"

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in India to celebrate her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya, recently revealed that the soon-to-be-wed couple met on a dating app.

The surprise is that it's the same app where Priyanka is an investor. During a recent interview, she shared, "We took it to India, which was cool because my brother met his fiancee on the app. For once, he was grateful for something I did! They're so cute. I love love."

The Citadel actress also shared a bunch of pictures on Monday night, giving her fans a glimpse of sangeet rehearsals for Siddharth's wedding.

But while Siddharth met Neelam on a dating app, what does Priyanka think of virtually meeting a partner?

Priyanka revealed that she had never been on a dating site. "I missed out on that one. I was like, 'I need to meet a real person, organically.' Maybe I'm old-fashioned that way," she said in a recent interview.

In case you didn't know, on her work front, Priyanka was shooting for the film SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu in Hyderabad. She took a break from the shoot to attend her brother's wedding in Mumbai.

Siddharth and Neelam got engaged in August 2024, and now they are gearing up to get married.