Where It Started For Sidharth Shukla: Pic From Model Hunt Shared By Abhinav Shukla

Before Sidharth Shukla became a household name, he was a popular face in the modeling world. The actor died at the age of 40 in Mumbai on Thursday morning due to a cardiac arrest. Former Bigg Boss contestant Abhinav Shukla, who had known the late actor since his modeling days, posted a throwback picture from 2004. In his eulogy for Sidharth Shukla, Abhinav wrote: "That's where we started our journey in this Industry. Gladrags 2004. We all prepared our intros for contest some picked up a famous quote, others one liners followed by name." An emotional Abhinav Shukla recalled what Sidharth said in his introduction and wrote in his post, "Sidharth's Intro : 'Live life like it's your last, cause one day you gonna be right, hi this is Sidharth Shukla from Mumbai'." Abhinav signed off the post with these words, "Not done man. You left so early."

Abhinav Shukla also worked with Sidharth in the fourteenth season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, where Abhinav participated as a contestant and Sidharth appeared as a "senior." Sidharth Shukla was the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

Abhinav Shukla's wife and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik paid tribute to Sidharth Shukla with these words: "Numb... May your soul rest in peace. Can't believe it."

After his star-making appearance in the popular daily soap Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte, Sidharth Shukla starred in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak alongside Rashami Desai. The actor also participated in TV reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He also featured in Shashank Khaitan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. During the later stages of his career, Sidharth featured in several music videos, two of which were with his friend and fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill.