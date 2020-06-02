When Varun Dhawan Sang Alia Bhatt's 'Favourite Song' Humsafar

Varun Dhawan in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has been keeping himself busy during the lockdown by creating content on YouTube and we are loving every bit of it. The actor recently posted a throwback video on his official YouTube channel, in which he sang the track Humsafar from his film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, co-starring Alia Bhatt. The actor titled the video "Varun Dhawan Sings Alia Bhatt's Favourite Song." Alia Bhatt and the film's director Shashank Khaitan could be seen cheering for Varun while he performed. However, after a while, Alia couldn't help but laugh while Varun sang her "favourite song."

ICYMI, check out the video here:

Besides Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have co-starred in several films together, which include Shashank Khaitan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Abhishek Verman's period drama Kalank. Both the actors stepped into Bollywood together with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, which released in 2012. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Sidharth Malhotra.

In terms of work, Street Dancer 3D, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, remains Varun Dhawan's last release. In 2019, Varun featured in the period drama Kalank. The actor will next be seen in Coolie No 1, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The film will be directed by Varun's father David Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Her upcoming projects also include SS Rajamouli's RRR, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.