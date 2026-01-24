When Sunny Deol Directed And Acted With Brother Bobby For The First Time In <i>Dillagi</i>

25 years ago, Sunny and Bobby Deol's first film together, Dillagi, was released in theatres. It was directed by Sunny Deol and stars the siblings opposite Urmila Matondkar.

Sunny once shared a montage comprising shots from the 1999 emotional drama. He wrote, “Dillagi will always remain close to my heart. Got to direct and act with Bob (Bobby Deol) for the first time. Had so much fun during the shoot. Much love to all involved. 23 years of Dillagi.” The movie shows the story of two brothers Rajvir and Ranvir (played by Bobby and Sunny Deol), who fall in love with the same woman, Shalini (Urmila).

For those who don't know, Dillagi also marked Sunny Deol's first film as a director. Actors such as Dara Singh, Zohra Sehgal and Preity Zinta have also worked in this film.

After Dillagi, Sunny Deol went on to direct Ghayal Once Again, which was released in 2016, and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, a 2019 film that marked his son Karan's acting debut.

The Deol brothers have also worked together in movies such as Apne (2007), Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011), Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013), Poster Boys (2017) and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018). These films also starred their dad, veteran actor Dharmendra.

On the work front, Sunny Deol's film Border 2 released on January 24.