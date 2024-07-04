When Shweta Tiwari Shot For A Kasautii Zindagi Kay Scene In A Lake Filled With Snakes

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: X)

Actress Shweta Tiwari, who became a household name after starring in Ektaa Kapoor's TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, in a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, recalled a behind-the-scenes anecdote from the show, about shooting a scene in a filthy lake with a snake. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama about the incident, she said, “It was really gross. Cezanne Khan and I were shooting for a sequence in one of the early episodes, where my character falls into a river, and Cezanne's character jumps in to save me. The story required our characters stay in the water the whole night and only come out in the morning when someone else comes to help us. We were shooting this in Film City Lake and stayed in the water all night. In the morning, we realised that kids had been sitting on the edge of the lake and pooping there. I was like, ‘Oh s***, we were in this water the whole night!' I also saw a snake crawling there, and realised it was in the water with us at night.”

Shweta Tiwari became a household name after she portrayed the role of Prerna Sharma in Ektaa Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen in the serial Main Hoon Aparajita. She also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3. She emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 4.

Shweta Tiwari was previously married to actor Raja Chaudhary. They share a daughter Palak. After being separated from Raja, Shweta married Abhinav Kohli. However, they got separated in 2019. Shweta and Abhinav share a son Reyansh.