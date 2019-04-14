When Shilpa Shetty And Waheeda Rehman Danced To 'Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai'

Shilpa and Waheeda Rehman on the sets of Super Dancer/ (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty, who features as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, frequently shares pictures of herself along with the guests on the show on her Instagram profile. On Sunday afternoon, Shilpa shared a video on social media, in which she could be seen performing to the song Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai along with veteran actress Waheeda Rehman, who was a guest in one of the episodes of the show. In the video, Shilpa can be seen dressed in a white saree and Waheeda Rehman looks graceful in a green saree. Both the actresses look beautiful as they dance together in the video.

Shilpa shared the video on her Instagram profile and described the moment as "surreal." Shilpa captioned it: "Surreal moments can't be planned... Like this was for me. Must watch tonight's episode of Super Dancer to believe dreams can come true. Ahem! Went a bit cray after that but all is well now. To be able to recreate this moment with a legend like Waheeda ji and be part of it was so incredibly special."

Check out the video here:

A few days ago, the Dhadkan actress shared multiple pictures along with veteran actresses Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh from the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 3. "Can't express my gratitude to these legends Waheeda Rehman ji and Asha Parekh ji for gracing us with their presence on Super Dancer," read an excerpt from Shilpa Shetty's post.

Besides Shilpa Shetty, filmmaker Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapoor are also the judges on Super Dancer Chapter 3.

