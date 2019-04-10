Shilpa And Shamita Shetty's Posts Are The Perfect Sibling Day Presents

Shilpa Shetty with Shamita Shetty. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

On Siblings Day, Shilpa and Shamita Shetty expressed their love for each other by sharing adorable posts on social media. Shilpa shared a lovely picture of herself along with her little sister, while Shamita posted a cute video on her Instagram profile, in which she and Shilpa can be seen dancing together to the iconic song Pehla Nasha from Aamir Khan's 1991 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. In the photograph shared by Shilpa, both the sisters look picture perfect as they happily pose together. Shilpa's post perfectly encapsulates the essence of Siblings Day. In her post, Shilpa lovingly referred to Shamita as "Tunki" and wrote: "Our roots say we are siblings but our hearts say we are friends. Blood is thicker than water and so is our bond. Happy Sibling Day my Tunki. Love you always and forever... And more than you would ever."

Take a look at Shilpa's post:

If you thought Shilpa's post was sweet, wait till you see Shamita's wish for her elder sister. Shamita added a very sweet caption to the video. "You are the buttercream icing on my chocolate cake, peanut butter to my jelly, apple to my pie. You are my heart, my soul, my strength, my inspiration... My best friend, my everything. Feeling blessed. Love you to the moon and back," read an excerpt from Shamita's video.

Check out the video:

Let's take a look at some of our favourite pictures of Shilpa Shetty and Shamita:

Shilpa Shetty currently features as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, along with choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu.

Shamita Shetty made her Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein. She has also featured in films like Fareb, Zeher and Cash among others.

