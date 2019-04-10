Shilpa And Shamita Shetty's Posts Are The Perfect Sibling Day Presents

Highlights
- Shilpa shared a picture of herself along with Shamita
- Shamita shared a special video on her Instagram profile
- "Love you always and forever," wrote Shilpa Shetty
On Siblings Day, Shilpa and Shamita Shetty expressed their love for each other by sharing adorable posts on social media. Shilpa shared a lovely picture of herself along with her little sister, while Shamita posted a cute video on her Instagram profile, in which she and Shilpa can be seen dancing together to the iconic song Pehla Nasha from Aamir Khan's 1991 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. In the photograph shared by Shilpa, both the sisters look picture perfect as they happily pose together. Shilpa's post perfectly encapsulates the essence of Siblings Day. In her post, Shilpa lovingly referred to Shamita as "Tunki" and wrote: "Our roots say we are siblings but our hearts say we are friends. Blood is thicker than water and so is our bond. Happy Sibling Day my Tunki. Love you always and forever... And more than you would ever."
Take a look at Shilpa's post:
Our roots say we are siblings but our hearts say we are friends. Blood is thicker than water and so is our bond. #happysiblingday my tunki... Love you always and forever.. and more than you would ever know. @shamitashetty_official #sisters #sisterhood #love #gratitude #memories #worldsiblingday #nationalsiblingday
If you thought Shilpa's post was sweet, wait till you see Shamita's wish for her elder sister. Shamita added a very sweet caption to the video. "You are the buttercream icing on my chocolate cake, peanut butter to my jelly, apple to my pie. You are my heart, my soul, my strength, my inspiration... My best friend, my everything. Feeling blessed. Love you to the moon and back," read an excerpt from Shamita's video.
Check out the video:
Happy world sibling day Love u my munki.. Thankyou for being the lovely, simple, generous soul you are..u light up my life with ur laughter and unconditional loveSorry for all the times i've troubled you ..and thankyou for all the times you ve patiently mothered me You are the butter cream icing on my chocolate cake, peanut butter to my jelly, apple to my pie. You are my heart, my soul, my strength, my inspiration..my best friend.. my everything feeling blessed love you to the moon n back Tunki #tunki #tunkiandmunki #soulsisters #bestsister #moments #bestfriends #loveforever #family #loveandlaughter
Let's take a look at some of our favourite pictures of Shilpa Shetty and Shamita:
Memories Thankyou my darling Jiju n Munki for making my bday soo special.. love u to bits !! Feel so blessed to have ul in my life .. n of course my beautiful friends .. you guys filled my heart with soo much love .. tight tight hugs 3 days of complete madness, don't remember the last time I laughed soo much!!! #phuket #family #friendship #love #madness #instafun #instapic #instatravel #instatraveling #holidays
Shilpa Shetty currently features as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, along with choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu.
Shamita Shetty made her Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein. She has also featured in films like Fareb, Zeher and Cash among others.
