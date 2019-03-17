Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Are Not Separating. It Was Anurag Basu's Prank

Shilpa Shetty with her co-judges from Super Dancer sets (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been trending and so has been the term "divorce", speculating a possible separation, all thanks to prankster Anurag Basu. A report in Pinkvilla states that during a recent episode of Super Dancer 3, Anurag Basu managed to get hold of Shilpa Shetty's phone and sent a text to the actress' mother Sunanda Shetty posing as Shilpa, saying that she's getting a divorce. The report adds that while Shilpa remained unaware of the prank, her co-judge Geeta Kapoor told her about Anurag Basu's prank. Shilpa then snatched her phone back from Anurag and asked her mother to not "panic" and explained the situation, reported Pinkvilla.

"No need to panic Maa. Everything is fine. Anurag dada sent that message from my phone. Don't ever believe if you get any messages that I am pregnant or separating till I myself come and tell you", the 43-year-old actress told her mother, said the report. Earlier, Anurag Basu had managed to make Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty believe that Shilpa was apparently pregnant with her second child! As per a report in DNA, the filmmaker took Shilpa's phone and texted Shamita to say she's pregnant.

Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor share the judges' panel on Super Dancer 3.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, very much in love, celebrated 11 years of togetherness with an adorable post on Propose Day in February. "Ufff! That proposal was straight out of my (every girl's) dream," Shilpa had written while Raj responded: "Wow, it's been 11 years? Feels like yesterday! Looks like we have passed the 11 year challenge and here's to many more years of love and happiness."

In January, Raj Kundra dedicated a heart-felt note to Shilpa Shetty while sharing his Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga experience and attached a loved-up photo of the couple.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in November 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra.

