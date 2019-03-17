Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Are Not Separating. It Was Anurag Basu's Prank

Highlights
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been trending and so has been the term "divorce", speculating a possible separation, all thanks to prankster Anurag Basu. A report in Pinkvilla states that during a recent episode of Super Dancer 3, Anurag Basu managed to get hold of Shilpa Shetty's phone and sent a text to the actress' mother Sunanda Shetty posing as Shilpa, saying that she's getting a divorce. The report adds that while Shilpa remained unaware of the prank, her co-judge Geeta Kapoor told her about Anurag Basu's prank. Shilpa then snatched her phone back from Anurag and asked her mother to not "panic" and explained the situation, reported Pinkvilla.
"No need to panic Maa. Everything is fine. Anurag dada sent that message from my phone. Don't ever believe if you get any messages that I am pregnant or separating till I myself come and tell you", the 43-year-old actress told her mother, said the report. Earlier, Anurag Basu had managed to make Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty believe that Shilpa was apparently pregnant with her second child! As per a report in DNA, the filmmaker took Shilpa's phone and texted Shamita to say she's pregnant.
Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor share the judges' panel on Super Dancer 3.
This picture/moment describes our relationship..no pretences,all heart, laughs and how much you both trouble me I wanna throttle you #dada for the pranks you ( both) play on me. This one was the pits ( Can't even ....) !!!it's for all to see this Saturday on #superdancer . @geeta_kapurofficial some things I can't describe, that's my bond with you , like ..Stupendofantabulouslyfantasmagoricalymagical Love you both.ThankGod for our madness I look forward to our days and more memories together. Thanks @tranjeet @sonytvofficial #ashish @rithvik_d @iamparitoshtripathi ...for this team that's become family ( No this is not an ad nor it is the end) Sometimes u must express what you feel so jusssss saying ... #superdancer #love #gratitude #happiness #dance #mad #judges #friends #forlife #cray #instapic
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, very much in love, celebrated 11 years of togetherness with an adorable post on Propose Day in February. "Ufff! That proposal was straight out of my (every girl's) dream," Shilpa had written while Raj responded: "Wow, it's been 11 years? Feels like yesterday! Looks like we have passed the 11 year challenge and here's to many more years of love and happiness."
Major throwback..this picture from 11 yrs ago when you proposed to me .. still remember you booking out the whole banqueting hall at Le Grand Hotel Paris..telling me it was just early supper at a friends, and you surprised me with a "ring" under the cloche and went on one knee with live musicians playing #ladyinred when I entered, the setting , Paris..Ufff!! That proposal was straight out of my (every girls) dream.. You continue to manifest all my dreams into reality since then . Seeing you recreate that shot in #Teriyaad ( your 1st directorial venture)just made me sooo mushy.. lots of memories.. Cookie you are my Valentine now and forever..Congratulations on another feather in your cap @rajkundra9 ,Congratulations @muzikonerecords @robin_behl14. @anitahassanandani @rohitreddygoa loved you in the song.. thank you for being part of it.. you guys are sooo special #lovewins #love #happiness #gratitude #music #musicvideo #musicvideodirector #hubbylove #proud #proposal #proposeday
In January, Raj Kundra dedicated a heart-felt note to Shilpa Shetty while sharing his Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga experience and attached a loved-up photo of the couple.
Awwww @rajkundra9 There's a reason I saw you and fell soooo madly in love... I knew deep in my soul you were meant to be my destiny. You are the center of my world, reason for joy... my everything.. Wish I could turn back the clock, meet you sooner and love you more... but I'm just grateful I found you in this lifetime Yaaaay I'm a lucky gurl !! All the best for the movie @anilskapoor @sonamkapoor @rajkummar_rao @iamjuhichawla Passing the challenge on to @farahkhankunder #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga #setlovefree #lovestory #hubbylove #love #life #gratitude ... #repost @rajkundra9
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in November 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra.
