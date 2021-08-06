When Shanaya Kapoor's TGIF Mood Interfered With Her Work Out Routine

Shanaya Kapoor in a still from her video (courtesy shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her big Bollywood debut but she's already a star on Instagram, courtesy her bunch of quirky and relatable posts. On Friday, the 21-year-old aspiring actress added one more to her collection - this time, she shared a glimpse of her gym session. No, Shanaya's post is not about any intense work out routine but a very real glimpse of her mood for the day. In the brief video, Shanaya can be seen being goofy on the yoga mat - she even pretends to doze off on the mat. "Today's mood at the gym," wrote Shanaya Kapoor. We can totally relate.

Here's when Shanaya Kapoor's TGIF state of mind disrupted her work out routine at the gym:

Shanaya may not have been in the mood to work out today but on other days, she really sweats it out. Sharing a snippet from her training routine, Shanaya wrote: "Getting there." In the comments, Navya Nanda wrote: "New heavyweight champion."

Meanwhile, videos of Shanaya's dance sessions are also a hit on Instagram:

Earlier this year, Shanaya announced the big news about her Bollywood debut - she is all set to be launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Shanaya made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in 2019. However, she has also already joined Bollywood but not as an actor but as an assistant director for Netflix release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which stars Khushi's elder sister Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya also featured in bits and pieces on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.