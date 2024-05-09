When Shah Rukh Khan And Shreyas Talpade Made Om Shanti Om Publicity Plan In A London Hotel Washroom

Image was shared by a fan page on X. (Image courtesy: SRKs_Superstar)

Actor-filmmaker Shreyas Talpade is awaiting the release of his film Kartam Bhugtam and is busy promoting the project. Now, just a week ahead of his film's release, Shreyas walked down memory lane and talked about his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan. FYI: Shreyas shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's 2007 directorial Om Shanti Om. Shreyas, who essayed the role of SRK's friend Pappu in the film, is still praised for his performance in the movie. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shreyas revealed that his sole reason to say yes to Om Shanti Om was that he wanted to share the screen space with King Khan. Not only this but the actor also talked about his bond with SRK. Shreyas said that although he is not in touch with the Pathaan star, whenever the two meet each other, it is with “a similar intensity.”

Shreyas Talpade said, “Yaar, mere liye na cheeze bahut simple hain [Things are very simple for me], and unfortunately that went against me also that I do what my heart says. So, when Farah (Khan) told me that she was making a film, Shah Rukh (Khan) was there. I was very clear that I wanted to work with Shah Rukh (Khan). I wanted to work with Farah (Khan). The role was good and it only got better, luckily it is remembered to date. But I was very clear that I wanted to work with Shah Rukh Khan.”

He added, “We had such a great time, and we improvised so much while shooting Om Shanti Om. I remember the next day when it was supposed to be the first day of the shoot, he said, ‘Shreyas, yaar mujhe kal bada maza aya. After a long time, I really enjoyed it. I went home and I told Gauri (Khan) that I enjoyed working with him.' That is it. What else do you want? You have been wanting to work with a superstar, who never treats you like a newcomer, he treats you like an equal. He treats you like a friend. And then he is happy with your work. The way he promoted Om Shanti Om was a huge learning experience for me.”

Shreyas Talpade continued, “The one line that he told me, while we were shooting the film, ‘You know Shreyas it is very simple. I want Om Shanti Om to be the biggest film of 2007.' That was the one-line brief. Om Shanti Om has to be the biggest film of 2007, period. And now whatever it takes to make that happen, we will all do it.”

The actor continued, “Right till the point, we (Shah Rukh Khan and Shreyas Talpade) were in the washroom in the London hotel room. Deepika (Padukone) was giving an interview outside. And the premiere was in the evening. But still, he (Shah Rukh Khan) is thinking. He said, ‘In the evening we will do one thing, we will dance on the red carpet in the evening, while our songs are being played. And we will attract as many people as we can.' So, Shah Rukh Khan never takes his things for granted. And what all he did during that course of promotion was phenomenal.”

He added, “He was sitting on the pot, I was sitting on the tub. And we are talking, while we are waiting for Deepika's interview to get over. He came to my room in the night at around 10:30-11:00 pm when me and Deepti (his wife) were about to sleep. And I was expecting the room service guy to come and give us a bottle of water. So when I heard a knock on my door, I thought it was the room service. But when I opened the door, it took me a few seconds to realise that it was someone else. So he (Shah Rukh Khan) said ‘Baahar hi khade rakhega (Won't you invite me inside)?' I said, ‘Sorry-Sorry yaar I was expecting someone else.' When he came inside, he explained the entire chart for the next day. Shah Rukh Khan doing that at 11 at night for his film in London. People think that he has his PR team to worry about all that. No, boss, he came himself, and explained the entire thing. So the entire thing was planned and executed, thanks to one man, Shah Rukh Khan.”

Released in 2007, Om Shanti Om featured Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, while Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher and Shreyas Talpade essayed key roles.