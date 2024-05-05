Shreyas Talpade Says His Heart Attack Could Be A Side Effect Of COVID-19 Vaccine: 'Wouldn't Negate The Theory'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy shreyastalpade27)

Golmaal Again star Shreyas Talpade, who suffered a cardiac arrest last year, in a recent interview taLked about the possibility of the attack being a side effect of COVID-19 vaccine. Speaking with Lehren Retro, Shreyas said, "I don't smoke. I'm not really a regular drinker, I drink perhaps once a month. No tobacco, yes, my cholesterol was a little high, which I was told is normal these days. I was taking medication for that, and it had come down reasonably. So, if all the factors--no diabetes, no blood pressure, nothing, then what could be the reason?”

He continued, “I would not negate the theory. It was only after the Covid-19 vaccination is when I started experiencing some fatigue and tiredness. There has to be some amount of truth, and we cannot negate the theory. Maybe it is Covid or the vaccine, but there is something associated post that...It is very unfortunate because we genuinely don't know what we have taken inside our bodies. We went with the flow and trusted the companies. I never heard of such incidents before Covid-19."

Last year in December, actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack. In a chat with ETimes, the actor described his recovery as a “second chance at life”. Admitting that his revival was “nothing short of a miracle”, Shreyas shared that he did not see this health setback coming. “I was never hospitalised before in my life, not even for a fracture so I didn't see this coming. Don't take your health for granted. Jaan hai toh Jahaan hai. An experience like this changes your perspective towards life. I started doing theatre at 16, became a professional actor at 20. For the past 28 years, I have just been focussing on my career. We take our families for granted. We think we have time. As a nation, we are not high on preventive care," he was quoted as saying.

Speaking about what happened on the fateful day, Shreyas Talpade explained, "We were shooting in Mumbai at the SRPF grounds close to Jogeshwari for Ahmed Khan's Welcome To The Jungle. We were doing army training sequences like swinging on a rope, falling into the water and everything was going smoothly…Suddenly, after the last shot, I felt breathless, and my left hand started paining. I could barely walk to my vanity van and change my clothes. I thought it was a muscle pull since we were shooting action sequences. You don't think of the worst-case scenario, right? I had never experienced this kind of fatigue.”

Shreyas Talpade played the leading role in Nagesh Kukunoor's 2005 film Iqbal. He is known for his work in hit films such as Om Shanti Om, Dor, Golmaal 3, Kaun Pravin Tambe? and Housefull 2 among others.