When Shah Rukh Khan Gave YouTuber Bhuvan Bam A Head Massage: 'I Was Sweating...'

A still from the video. (courtesy: BB Ki Vines)

Do you know Shah Rukh Khan gave popular Youtuber Bhuvan Bam a head massage? You read that right, in an interview with film critic Baradwaj Rangan, Bhuvan recalled an incident dates back to 2018 when Shah Rukh appeared on YouTuber's show Titu Talks (on his channel BB Ki Vines) to promote his film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Recalling the incident, he said, "I was sweating because I had just removed the Titu wig. I had really long hair, and it was impromptu I didn't know how to go about it. Also, it was the first episode of Titu Talks and Titu Mama as a character was just a month old or a couple of months old, that's about it."

He added, "I was figuring out how to bring out the character and somehow we managed to get Shah Rukh sir on the first episode. I was like how are we going to do this? I've never asked people to subscribe. I thought this is the right opportunity to tell him to subscribe and why not with a massage. So I asked him (Shah Rukh Khan), 'Can I sit between your legs and you could say 'Subscribe to Bhuvan's channel'. But then he went on with it, and it kept going on for a while that he had to like, 'Chal chal hogaya (Okay, we're done now)'."

Shah Rukh Khan was the first guest at Bhuvan Bham's popular show Titu Talks.

On the movie front, Shah Rukh Khan has three films in his kitty - Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. All are scheduled to release next year.

