When Sanjay Dutt Said Rakesh Roshan Helped Him Find A Cancer Doctor After US Rejected His Visa

Sanjay Dutt, who announced himself as cancer-free in 2020, was diagnosed with the disease during the lockdown. Unlike most Bollywood actors, Sanjay Dutt got his treatment done in Dubai as he didn't get US visa. After the rejection, Rajesh Roshan, who's a cancer survivor as well, helped him find a doctor. Sanjay Dutt revealed how he mustered courage to fight the disease.

Speaking to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast in the past, the Khalnayak actor had revealed that he was diagnosed during the lockdown and it took him a while to process the news.He said, "It was a normal day in the lockdown. When I walked up the stairs, I was totally out of breath. I had a bath, I couldn't breathe, I didn't know what was happening, so I called up my doctor. In the x-ray, more than half of my lungs were covered in water. They had to tap the water out. They all were hoping it was TB (tuberculosis) but it turned out to be cancer."

He explained, "How to break it to me, it was a big issue. I could have broken somebody's face.

"So, my sister came, I was like, 'Okay, I've got cancer, now what?'. Then you start planning this, we'll do this and that... But I did cry for two-three hours because I was thinking about my kids and my life and my wife and everything, these flashes come and I said, I am going to stop getting weak. First, we decided (to seek treatment in the US), but didn't get the visa, so I said, I'll do it here."

During the same chat, Sanjay Dutt shared that Rakesh Roshan helped him find a doctor post US visa rejection. Previously, Rakesh Roshan, was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2018.

He added, "They told me that I'd lose hair and other things would happen, I'd vomit, so I told the doctor 'mereko kuch nahi hoga', I'll not lose hair, I'll not vomit, I won't lie on the bed, and she kind of smiled. I did my chemotherapy, and I came back and I sat on that bike for one hour and I cycled, I did that day after day, everyday. After every chemo (session) I did that. It was crazy, I used to go for chemo, Dubai, and then I used to go to the badminton court and play for two-three hours."

In terms of work, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Tiger Shorff's Baaghi 4. He played a villain in the film.