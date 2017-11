When Salman Khan Surprised The Team Of Fukrey Returns

Highlights The Fukreys were surprised by Salman Khan Fukrey Returns' team was photographed with Salman on the sets Fukrey Returns will hit the theatres on December 8

Guess who made a surprise visit to Choocha (Varun Sharma) and Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) on the sets of? He was none other than our favourite star Salman Khan. Thecouldn't hold their excitement when Salman Khan gave the most amazing surprise to the team at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai on Saturday. Peh Gaya Khalara and Mehbooba are the two songs, which have been released by the makers of the film so far, and they are all set with a new song titled. Salman not only surprised them but also appreciated their upcoming song. Nothing could have been better for theto receive appreciation from thehimself.Here's what we are talking about:Earlier,star Ranveer Singh also visitedteam and had a special message for Bholi Punjaban fans:is a sequel to 2013 sleeper hit. Most of the film's cast - Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha - are reprising their roles.ended with Bholi Punjaban's arrest and now after three years after she completes her jail term, Bholi Punjaban vows to make Hunny, Choocha, Zafar and Lali's life hell. Hunny and Choocha have also upped their game with a treasure hunt.Have you seentrailer yet?Salman Khan, who is currently prepping for, is awaiting the release of his much-awaited film, co-starring Katrina Kaif. The film is a sequel to Salman and Katrina's 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger. will hit the screens on December 22 while theboys will meet you on December 8.