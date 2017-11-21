Tiger Zinda Hai's Swag Se Swagat: Salman Khan's Swag And Katrina Kaif's Moves Are Blockbuster Swag Se Swagat banks on Katrina Kaif's expertise in dance and Salman Khan's swag. It is worth your 3 minutes

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai. (Image courtesy: Ali Abbas Zafar) New Delhi: Highlights Swag Se Swagat is composed by Vishal and Shekhar The song's lyrics seem a bit flat Salman and Katrina's film is scheduled for December 22 release Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat, the first song from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai, banks on Katrina's dance moves and Salman Khan's swag. The song, for which a buildup started a week ago, released today and as promised it is quite a cool song. The song has been filmed in Greece (the picturesque locations add to the song's grace) and it looks breathtaking. Director Ali Abbas Zafar said that they've used 100 or so professional dancers in the song but Katrina Kaif will ensure you only have eyes for her. Despite its somewhat flat lyrics (what happened, Irshad Kamil), Swag Se Swagat is worth your 3 minutes.



Watch Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat:







Swag Se Swagat, despite Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's stylish dance moves and Vishal-Shekhar's peppy music, fails to live up to the



Watch the trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai.







Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel of 2012's Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film explores the story of Tiger (an Indian spy) and Zoya (a Pakistani spy) as a team. In the first film, Tiger and Zoya worked against each other only to fall in love during a mission and later elope to escape the wrath of their respective governments.



But in Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger and Zoya are a team who have just one mission - peace. The film is a fictionalized retelling of a real life incident where 25 Indian nurses were kidnapped in Iraq in 2015. Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to release on December 22.



, the first song from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's, banks on Katrina's dance moves and Salman Khan's swag. The song, for which a buildup started a week ago, released today and as promised it is quite a cool song. The song has been filmed in Greece (the picturesque locations add to the song's grace) and it looks breathtaking. Director Ali Abbas Zafar said that they've used 100 or so professional dancers in the song but Katrina Kaif will ensure you only have eyes for her. Despite its somewhat flat lyrics (what happened, Irshad Kamil),is worth your 3 minutes.Watch Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in, despite Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's stylish dance moves and Vishal-Shekhar's peppy music, fails to live up to the film's blockbuster trailer 's image.Watch the trailer ofis the sequel of 2012's, which was directed by Kabir Khan. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film explores the story of Tiger (an Indian spy) and Zoya (a Pakistani spy) as a team. In the first film, Tiger and Zoya worked against each other only to fall in love during a mission and later elope to escape the wrath of their respective governments.But in, Tiger and Zoya are a team who have just one mission - peace. The film is a fictionalized retelling of a real life incident where 25 Indian nurses were kidnapped in Iraq in 2015.is expected to release on December 22.