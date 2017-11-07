Tiger Zinda Hai Trailer: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's 'Roar' Is What You Just Heard The trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai released on Tuesday and it is good to watch Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif together onscreen again

538 Shares EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Tiger is ready to roar: Salman tweeted with the trailer link Katrina kaif resumes the role of Pakistani spy Zoya Tiger and Zoya fight a common enemy together Tiger Zinda Hai is finally over and well, after the Tubelight debacle, Salman Khan is back in form. You will have no complaints after watching this 3-minute trailer which has the elements of thrills, action and romance - because Katrina Kaif is also back in the film. In Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger (Salman Khan), an Indian spy, and Zoya (Katrina Kaif), a Pakistani spy, were against each other but this time they have a common enemy to fight. The film is fictionalized retelling of a real life incident where 25 Indian nurses were kidnapped in Iraq in 2015. How Tiger and Zoya rescue those nurses and of course beat their government's tactics to capture them (they are fugitives, remember?) forms the film's plot.



Watch the trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai:







Ek Tha Tiger was directed by Kabir Khan for Yash Raj Films while he sequel is made by Ali Abbas Zafar. Kabir watched the trailer and was totally impressed. He tweeted: "Wow... Totally Dhamakedar trailer... Tiger is back and his roar is louder than ever!!!"



Wow... Totally Dhamakedar trailer... Tiger is back and his roar is louder than ever!!! https://t.co/P0iOwvSj64 — Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) November 7, 2017



Tiger Zinda Hai has been filmed in Abu Dhabi, Austria, Greece and Morocco and each destination has its own significance. A scene in the trailer, where Salman Khan is riding a horse, must have caught your attention. Ali Abbas Zafar had said in a statement: "



Tiger Zinda Hai will hit the screens on December 22.



