When Salman Khan 'Copied' Sonakshi Sinha's Outfit. 'Who Wore It Better?'

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are in Delhi for the much talked about Da-Bangg tour in Delhi on Sunday evening. Preparations to set the stage at Delh's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Delhi on fire had been going on for a while now, amidst which, Sonakshi took out time to rope in Salman for a fun photo with a really funny caption. "He loved my outfit so much he tried to copy it. Who wore it better?" tweeted Sonakshi, who appeared amused by her own creativity on social media. We'll just explain what's going on. On Saturday, Sonakshi was spotted attending a Da-Bangg tour press con wearing a grey wrap-around dress.
That's when Sonakshi happened to spot Salman, who must have been nearby on sets or been prepping for the press con or simply chilling in a bathrobe, and thought they were "twinning" in similar (but very different) wardrobe choices.
It was apparently a night of "fashion face-off." ROFL.
He loved my outfit so much he tried to copy it. who wore it better?!?!? Ahahahahahahahahaha @beingsalmankhan#fashionfaceoff#twinningpic.twitter.com/h5xMhcTpx4— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 10, 2017
Here's a better look at the original Sonakshi Sinha outfit.
Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha have been joined by Kriti Sanon and Daisy Shah on the blockbuster tour. All the stars have kept fans and followers updated with snippets from their Da-Bangg tour rehearsals. Here's a glimpse of what the stars posted. Kriti Sanon will perform to Sweety Tera Drama from Bareilly Ki Barfi.
Dab game strong post rehearsals for the @DabanggTourND! I'm all set... and you?!? See you tonight DILLIIIIIII!!! pic.twitter.com/WcgwxNaRWo— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 10, 2017
This is how Salman announced he's ready to rock Delhi.
Delhi tayyar ho na ! we are on the way to meet you . #dabanggtournewdelhi#redrocksentertainment#jlnarena#jaevents@thejaevents#sohailkhanentertainment@DabanggTourNDpic.twitter.com/G3iU4n72bi— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 9, 2017
Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha famously co-starred in the Dabangg series of movies, the third part of which will go on floors very soon.