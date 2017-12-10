When Salman Khan 'Copied' Sonakshi Sinha's Outfit. 'Who Wore It Better?'



Updated: December 10, 2017
"He loved my outfit," tweeted Sonakshi Sinha (courtesy sonakshisinha)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Salman and Sonakshi are in Delhi for the Da-Bangg tour
  2. She posted a behind-the-scenes photo with Salman Khan
  3. "He loved my outfit so much he tried to copy it," she wrote
Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are in Delhi for the much talked about Da-Bangg tour in Delhi on Sunday evening. Preparations to set the stage at Delh's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Delhi on fire had been going on for a while now, amidst which, Sonakshi took out time to rope in Salman for a fun photo with a really funny caption. "He loved my outfit so much he tried to copy it. Who wore it better?" tweeted Sonakshi, who appeared amused by her own creativity on social media. We'll just explain what's going on. On Saturday, Sonakshi was spotted attending a Da-Bangg tour press con wearing a grey wrap-around dress.

That's when Sonakshi happened to spot Salman, who must have been nearby on sets or been prepping for the press con or simply chilling in a bathrobe, and thought they were "twinning" in similar (but very different) wardrobe choices.

It was apparently a night of "fashion face-off." ROFL.
 

Here's a better look at the original Sonakshi Sinha outfit.
 


Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha have been joined by Kriti Sanon and Daisy Shah on the blockbuster tour. All the stars have kept fans and followers updated with snippets from their Da-Bangg tour rehearsals. Here's a glimpse of what the stars posted. Kriti Sanon will perform to Sweety Tera Drama from Bareilly Ki Barfi.
 
 
 

Take more chances.. dance more dances #DabanggTourDelhi #DanceRehearsals

A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy) on



This is how Salman announced he's ready to rock Delhi.
 

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha famously co-starred in the Dabangg series of movies, the third part of which will go on floors very soon.
 

