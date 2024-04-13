Aayush Sharma Once Told Salman Khan, 'I Live Off My Father's Money.' The Actor's Reply Was This

Salman Khan with Aayush Sharma.

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma recently shared an interesting anecdote about the superstar. Aayush, who is married to Salman's sister Arpita Khan, opened up about the time when the actor wanted to know about his earnings. In a chat with comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aayush shared, “Salman asked me about my earnings. I said I make nothing. My father sends me money and I am living off that. I said, yes there is money in the house but I don't earn. He looked and Arpita and said ‘This guy is too honest'. He immediately said, ‘I like this boy, shaadi pakki'.”

During the same interview, Aayush Sharma also spoke about his first meeting with Salman Khan. He recalled that one day, while he was dropping Arpita home, she invited him up for a movie and dinner. Around 1 am, the couple was eating and watching TV when Salman Khan walked in. Aayush added, “He (Salman Khan) entered the house and I was standing behind him. And all I could think of was Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. He turned around and I immediately introduced myself, ‘Hi sir, I am Aayush Sharma'. He was also startled and he said ‘I am Salman Khan'. And after this, I left.”

Aayush Sharma added that he then received a call from Arpita Khan the next day. She said Salman wanted to meet him. During their meeting, Salman wanted to know more about Aayush. When he shared the dream of becoming an actor, Salman responded, “Tumko acting aati nahi hai (You don't know how to act).” Aayush continued, “I wondered how he knew. He said you will have to get the correct training and you can be an actor.”

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan got married in 2014. They are proud parents to two kids - daughter Ayat Sharma and son Ahil Sharma. On the work front, Aayush was last seen in the music video Chumma Chumma.