Aayush Sharma On Doing Films Outside Brother-In-Law Salman Khan's Banner: 'Don't Think I Have The Liberty To Stay In A Comfort Zone'

Aayush Sharma, who is all set to feature in Ruslaan, talked about doing a film outside brother-in-law Salman Khan's banner at the film's trailer launch event. The trailer of Ruslaan unveiled on Friday. This is Aayush Sharma first film outside SKF banner which is owned by Salman Khan. When asked if he was spoilt by SKF films, Aayush said (as stated by The Indian Express), "If one thinks I was spoiled (by SKF), Karan sir and Radhamohan sir (film's producer) fixed me. When they made me stand bare-chested in minus 6 degrees celsius weather in Azerbaijan, the spoiled brat in me vanished (laughs)."

Aayush added, "But honestly, it was neither my intention nor my family's intention that I'll only do films with the family. I am an actor first, I am hungry. I would want to do as many good films as I can. It doesn't matter who is producing the film, I would love to work. My journey has just begun and I don't think I have the liberty to stay in a comfort zone." FYI, Ruslaan promises a high-octane action drama. It is directed by Karan Lalit Butani. It stars Aayush Sharma alongside debutant Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan gave a roaring shout out to Aayush soon after the trailer released. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram feed, Salman Khan wrote, "Aayush, can see the hard work, effort and dedication put into Ruslaan, no matter what just keep giving it your best. Hard work will always pay off. God bless and wish you all the best. Roaring in cinemas on 26th April, 2024. #RuslaanTrailer." Take a look:

Aayush Sharma made his debut with Loveyatri in 2018. In the 2021 film Antim, he shared screen space with Salman Khan. The film was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Aayush also featured in music videos like Manjha and Pehli Pehli Baarish. He has been married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan since 2014. They share a son Ahil and a daughter Ayat.