At Salman Khan's Niece Ayat's Birthday Party: Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza And Others

Raj-Shilpa, Riteish-Genelia at the party

Salman Khan's niece Ayat Sharma turns 4 years old today and the family hosted a grand party for the little one. Ayat is the daughter of Salman's sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma. They are parents to son Ahil. The party was attended by family members. Salman Khan's father Salim Khan, Helen, Arbaaz Khan attended the party. Salman's sister Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri and daughter Alizeh also marked their presence. Alizeh, who made her debut with Farrey this year, turned up in a pretty white dress. Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan was also spotted. Take a look:

Here's a picture of the birthday girl's parents - Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma.

Among the guests, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra came with their kids - Viaan and Shamisha. They were dressed in their casual outfits. Esha Deol, sans her kids, was spotted at the party. Sunny Leone came with her three kids - Nisha, Asher and Noah. Neil Nitin Mukesh came with his wife and daughter. Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza and their sons Riaan-Rahyl posed for a perfect family frame. Kanchi Kaul, wife of Shabir Ahluwalia posed with her kids. Kajal Aggarwal came with husband Gautam Kitchlu and son. They were all smiles for the camera. Dia Mirza, Orry were also spotted at the party. Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya Kapoor was all smiles for the camera. Mini Mathur also attended the party in her stylish best. Take a look:

Aayush Sharma made his debut with Loveyatri. He shared screen space with his brother-in-law Salman Khan in Antim. Aayush Sharma and Arpita got married in 2014.