When Ranveer Singh Broke Down After Promising Newcomer Win, Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Reply Stood Out

Ranveer Singh showed immense potential right from his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010. He went on to win several accolades, one of them being for Most Promising Newcomer Male at the 2011 Star Screen Awards. Amid the massive success of his latest releases-Dhurandhar in December 2025 and now Dhurandhar: The Revenge-the clip of his winning speech from the event has resurfaced, where he was seen breaking down. However, Shah Rukh Khan's epic response to it is what stole the limelight.

Ranveer Singh 'Overwhelmed' After Winning Most Promising Newcomer Award

In his winning speech, Ranveer Singh said, "Sorry guys, I am a little overwhelmed. I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a little kid. And I am here today, sharing the stage with these people (Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor). This is for the team of Band Baaja Baaraat; you people are really special."

He continued, "Thank you Mum, Dad, my beautiful sister Ritika. Everything I do, I do to make you guys proud. Ladies and gentlemen, I promise you, there's a lot more to come."

As he was leaving, Shah Rukh Khan stopped him and joked, "Tu kyun ro raha hai, rona toh humein chahiye, tu aa gaya hai ab industry mein. Gale lag humaare. Hum tujhe thoda pyaar de. Aur keh sake kitna sundar actor hai tu. Ladies and gentlemen, one of the most beautiful actors of our times."

Throwback to the time when @iamsrk uplifted crying Ranveer Singh by saying, “Tu Kyu roh raha hai, rona toh hume chahiye… hamara kya hoga, tu aagaya industry mein”.



Today, with #Dhurandhar2‌, he has set new records in the history of Indian Cinema. Two All-Time Grossers in three… pic.twitter.com/R8IrwulyDQ — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) March 23, 2026

About Dhurandhar 2

Coming back to the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, on its first Monday, the film minted Rs 65 crore from 20,382 shows, comfortably crossing the Rs 500 crore mark in India. After five days, the domestic collection stands at Rs 519.12 crore (net), while the worldwide gross has risen to Rs 829.76 crore as per Sacnilk.

After back-to-back centuries over the weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge made Rs 60 crore in Hindi on its first Monday.

The Telugu version contributed Rs 3.50 crore, while the Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil versions contributed Rs 0.15 crore, Rs 0.15 crore, and Rs 1.20 crore respectively.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its box office journey with Rs 102.55 crore on March 19.

The numbers were consolidated by Rs 80.72 crore on March 20 and Rs 113 crore on March 21.

On March 19, the film was allotted 21,633 shows in India and made Rs 114.85 crore in India.

Overseas Collection

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a detailed break-up of the overseas collection. Despite a ban in Gulf countries, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been making waves at the box office overseas.

It has been allotted 3,000 screens abroad, one of the highest counts for a Hindi film overseas.

Paid Preview Collection

On 18 March, Dhurandhar: The Revenge had paid previews across cities in India. As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 43 crore from 12,735 shows that day despite cancellations.

Issuing an apology for the inconvenience, director Aditya Dhar wrote, "To our dear Dhurandhar family, Dhurandhar is not just a film for us-it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language."

"Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning."

About Dhurandhar 2

NDTV wrote in its review of the film, "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this installment.

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