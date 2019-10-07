When Ranveer Singh And MS Dhoni's 'Fashionista' Daughter Ziva Accidentally Wore Similar Glasses

Ranveer Singh (L) and Ziva (R). (Image courtesy: mahi7781)

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has quite a bit of a reputation as a fashion icon but according to the actor, cricketer MS Dhoni's 4-year-old daughter Ziva is a "fashionista." The reason we brought this up today is because MS Dhoni, on Monday, posted a picture of Ranveer Singh, juxtaposed with a picture of his daughter Ziva, on his Instagram profile. Interestingly, both Ranveer and Ziva, can be seen sporting similar pair of glasses in the pictures. In his post, MS Dhoni revealed that Ziva initially thought Ranveer was wearing her pair of glasses. However, she later discovered that the actor was wearing another pair of glasses which wasn't hers (so cute). Ranveer Singh, who was amused by the cricketer's post, wrote: "Haha...Fashionista Z."

Sharing the post on his Instagram profile, M S Dhoni wrote: "Diva was like... Why is he wearing my glasses. Then she goes upstairs to find hers and finally says, 'my glasses are with me only.' Kids are different these days. At four-and-a-half, I wouldn't have even registered that I have similar sunglasses. Next time she meets Ranveer, I am sure she will say I have the same glasses as yours."

Take a look at the post here:

Ranveer Singh is arguably one of the most fashionable stars in Bollywood. The actor trended big time last week, after he was spotted wearing an oversized red sweatshirt. ICYMI, this is the outfit we are referring to:

Ranveer Singh photographed at a dubbing studio in Mumbai.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which he will play the role of Kapil Dev. The film is based on India's iconic win at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht.

