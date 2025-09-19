When Ramesh Taurani Called Deepika Padukone "Unprofessional" After Sudden Exit From <i>Race 2</i>

Deepika Padukone is currently in the news after her exit from Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel. This follows her highly discussed departure from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit earlier this year, due to reasonable work hours and fee hike demands. Now, an old interview of Ramesh Taurani, who had criticised Deepika for being "unprofessional" on the sets of Race 2, has resurfaced in light of the current scenario.

What's Happening

Back in 2012, Deepika Padukone made a sudden exit from Race 2 after shooting for just six days.

Producer Ramesh Taurani lashed out at Deepika Padukone for her "unprofessional behaviour" and for being the reason behind Race 2's constant delay.

Ramesh Taurani told The Times of India, "The saddest part is that Deepika was supposed to meet me on January 27. At the last minute, she texted to say that she would not be coming, but her manager would explain her concerns and 'find a way for us to work together'. Deepika was in Mumbai from January 27 to January 31 but refused to answer my calls, reply to messages, or meet me. In my 25 years in this industry, I have never been so disrespected by any actor, and we have worked with the biggest and the best."

He further explained how he had met her on the sets of Cocktail 2; however, she could not be convinced.

Ramesh Taurani continued, "We tried everything to convince her not to do this. I really tried to find a way to work things out with Deepika. Unfortunately, she was not willing to budge and did not even show an ounce of remorse for the massive inconvenience caused to us, our actors, and our senior directors. After this, I had no choice but to file a complaint against her with the AMPTPP and CINTAA. I am deeply saddened by this unprofessional behaviour."

Dates Being Moved For Deepika Padukone

A rather rattled Ramesh Taurani further explained how dates for Race 2 were moved for Deepika Padukone, who also had Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji's film to be shot.

As reported by The Times of India, he said, "Earlier in October, we had to change our schedule since Deepika had date problems. This was due to her film being produced with Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar. At the time, I had spoken to Karan and worked out a schedule that would help Deepika manage both projects. Now, when everything is in place, she just walks out of the shoot after six days. What can I say? We are left with no choice. Our directors and other actors are extremely annoyed with her."

Deepika Padukone Defending Race 2 Exit

Taurani had filed a formal complaint with the Association of Motion Pictures and TV Programme Producers (AMPTPP) and the Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA).

A close source then shared Deepika's side of the story, as reported by Hindustan Times, "Constant delays are the reason for Deepika's inability to do Race 2. Despite a delay of over a year, she tried to adjust her dates and shot for two days. But again, she was informed that the schedule had changed. She would have liked to do the film, but with a new set of dates emerging every now and then, she couldn't juggle her dates any longer. She has conveyed her apologies to Ramesh Taurani and returned."

However, her dates were eventually adjusted, and Deepika Padukone came back on board and completed Race 2, which was released in 2013.

Deepika Padukone's Latest Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Exit

A few months ago, an unconfirmed report claimed that Deepika Padukone would not be part of the Kalki sequel. After months of speculation, the makers of Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed the report in a post on X on Thursday (September 18).

The official note on X read: "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways."

"Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future projects," the note further added.

The post reminded the Internet of a similar incident in May, when Deepika Padukone walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit over her demand for 8-hour work shifts after embracing motherhood last year, profit-sharing clauses, and her unwillingness to deliver dialogues in Telugu.

"Deepika Padukone wanted a 25 percent increase in her acting fee compared to what she earned for the first part of the film. Additionally, she insisted on limiting her daily shooting schedule to a 7-hour shift. The producers offered her the convenience of a luxury vanity for rest periods in exchange for longer working hours, but she declined. She wanted 5-star stays for her 25-person crew. There were just too many demands. This raised concerns among producers who questioned why they should bear additional costs beyond the actor's fees," a source told NDTV.

Deepika Padukone is yet to respond to these allegations.

In A Nutshell

Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit landed her in a big controversy. Yesterday, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD announced that she has been dropped from the sequel due to "commitment issues". Amid such allegations, an old interview of producer Ramesh Taurani slamming Deepika for "unprofessional behaviour" on the sets of Race 2 has been circulating once again.

