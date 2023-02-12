Ram Charan On Watching Formula E Race With Sachin Tendulkar: 'Was Quite Thrilled'

Ram Charan shared this picture. (courtesy: AlwaysRamCharan)

Ram Charan has shared a set of pictures from his time at Hyderabad E-Prix. The all-electric Formula E Motor Championship took place on Saturday. Ram Charan said that he was “thrilled” to watch the race with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. Sharing a series of pictures from the event on Twitter, Ram Charan wrote, “What a brilliant race. Was quite thrilled to watch @MahindraRacing at Formula E today along with the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. What a proud moment for our country, our state and our Hyderabad city.” The event was also attended by Shruti Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, film producer Allu Aravind, Andhra Pradesh Minister G Amarnath, and TDP MP Rammohan Naidu.

What a brilliant race!



Was quite thrilled to watch @MahindraRacing at Formula E today along with the master blaster @sachin_rt !



What a proud moment to our country, our state and our Hyderabad city @KTRBRS@GreenkoIndia#HyderabadEPrix#CheerForTeamMahindrapic.twitter.com/wypkJ8WE8x — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 11, 2023

Well, we must tell you that Ram Charan also gave dancing lessons to industrialist Anand Mahindra. Song: Naatu Naatu, of course. Along with a video, Anand Mahindra wrote, “Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the Hyderabad E Prix was getting lessons from Ram Charan on the basic Naatu Naatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!”Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR has been garnering praise worldwide. The peppy track has been nominated in the Best Music (Original Song) category for the Oscars 2023. Naatu Naatu also won the Best Original Song award at the Golden Globes, this year. RRR also featured Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend! pic.twitter.com/YUWTcCvCdw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is gearing up for the next phase in his life. The actor and his wife, Upasana Konidela, are expecting their first child together. The amazing news was announced by the Konidela family in December last year. The statement read, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child with love and gratitude – Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni.”

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have been married since 2012.